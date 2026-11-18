Delhi Cabinet minister Parvesh Verma on Tuesday said that the government has decided to open the 6 Flagstaff Road bungalow, the official residence of former chief minister and Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal, for public viewing from next week and that the mechanism for the visits, including ticket bookings and reservations, would be announced soon. The property, which the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) calls “Sheesh Mahal”, has been a political flashpoint over allegations of excessive expenditure on its renovation.

The 6, Flagstaff Road in Civil Lines. (Hindustan Times)

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In response, AAP said the government was trying to divert the “public’s attention from serious issues, such as Yamuna pollution” as it has “no concrete achievements to talk about”.

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Addressing a press conference, Verma said the government will organise an exclusive tour for media representatives within the next few days and public viewings will begin next week.

While it was previously decided in a Cabinet meeting that the property would be converted into a State Guest House, “However, in response to the demands of the public, it has now been decided that the Sheesh Mahal will be opened to the general public…The government wanted people to see the property for themselves and understand the scale of the construction and facilities developed there,” he added, describing the property as an example of alleged “corruption and extravagance”.

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{{^usCountry}} In a video response, AAP Delhi chief Saurabh Bharadwaj in a video statement questioned the timing of the announcement. “Why is Pravesh Verma suddenly talking about the bungalow at 6, Flagstaff Road? It is because he has faced severe embarrassment over the past few days. He had claimed that the Yamuna River was 60% clean. He made reels to publicise this claim, and the government also paid influencers, but immediately afterward, fish in the river died.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a video response, AAP Delhi chief Saurabh Bharadwaj in a video statement questioned the timing of the announcement. “Why is Pravesh Verma suddenly talking about the bungalow at 6, Flagstaff Road? It is because he has faced severe embarrassment over the past few days. He had claimed that the Yamuna River was 60% clean. He made reels to publicise this claim, and the government also paid influencers, but immediately afterward, fish in the river died.” {{/usCountry}}

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Verma, in the press conference, reiterated the claim that there was no froth anywhere along the 52-km stretch of the Yamuna flowing through the national capital, and said the government was in “talks with Uttar Pradesh to address the issue wherever it occurs near the Okhla Barrage.”

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The bungalow became a major political issue ahead of the February 2025 Delhi assembly elections, with the BJP repeatedly accusing the then AAP government of spending public money on lavish renovations of the chief minister’s residence.

Kejriwal and his family lived in the bungalow for nearly a decade, from 2015 until October 2024.

At the press conference, reiterating allegations about the expensive interiors, Verma referred to smart lighting systems installed in the rooms, which could reportedly change colours, including pink, blue and brown, through remote controls. He also raised questions over curtains allegedly costing crores of rupees and the use of Vietnamese marble in the premises. “I have already shared all these details earlier. Now, we will take the public on a complete tour of the premises so that everyone can see it with their own eyes,” he said.

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Verma alleged that several bungalows, servant quarters, and a garage had been demolished to make way for the construction of the residence. “Kejriwal had earlier made political claims that he would neither own a car nor live in a bungalow, but there is total contrast between those statements and the residence in question.”

HT had reported on Tuesday that the government has decided to open the bungalow for public viewing with officials saying the move was aimed at highlighting corruption and extravagant expenditure during the previous AAP regime.

The controversy gained fresh traction after a Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report, tabled in the Delhi Assembly in March this year, pegged the expenditure on renovation and construction at ₹33.66 crore, against an initial preliminary estimate of ₹7.91 crore.

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The audit flagged procedural lapses, cost escalation and gaps in documentation. It noted that the built-up area increased from 1,397 square metres to 1,905 square metres, while the Public Works Department (PWD) revised its preliminary estimates four times.

The report also found that ₹18.88 crore was spent on items involving superior specifications, artistic and antique features, and ornamental works. It further flagged the award of additional works worth ₹25.8 crore to the existing contractor without inviting fresh tenders.