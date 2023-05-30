2,000: Delhi-NCR shopkeepers take ‘note’ of panic, cash in with discounts and cashback

The hunt for change in the form of ₹2,000 notes has intensified, with Delhiites resorting to petrol pumps for cash transactions. However, some petrol pumps have now displayed hoardings reading ‘no change available.’ In the face of this setback, shop owners across the Capital are stepping up to the challenge by luring customers with attractive discounts and cashback schemes in exchange for payments made using ₹2,000 notes. A tweet of KS Gulati’s Sardar A Pure Meat Shop, recently went viral on social media for offering discount on ₹ 2,000 notes. (Photo: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters)

One such shop owner, KS Gulati, of Sardar A Pure Meat Shop in Guru Tegh Bahadur Nagar near Kingsway Camp, is offering goods worth ₹2,100 on a purchase using ₹2,000 note. Gulati’s shop has gained significant attention after an image of their scheme went viral on social media platforms. Gulati shares, “Our sales have soared by 20% since we introduced this scheme. Now, people call us repeatedly to confirm if the scheme is still available, and then they come with ₹2,000 notes, aur phir ₹1,000- ₹1,500 ki jagah poore ₹2,000 kharch karke jaa rahe hain!”

New Gramophone House, a music shop in Chandni Chowk, is offering a cashback of ₹200 on purchases made with ₹2,000 notes.

The surge in demand for goods is not confined to a single shop. New Gramophone House, a music store in Chandni Chowk, is providing a cashback of ₹200 on purchases made using ₹2,000 notes. Anuj Rajpal, the owner of the music shop, reveals, “The number of inquiries skyrocketed as soon as we announced the scheme. Our phones have been constantly ringing. Initially, customers were apprehensive, fearing the onset of demonetisation part two. However, after our scheme was unveiled, they realised that the ₹2,000 notes are still valuable. Buyers are flocking to our shop. My employees have reported a definite increase in sales.”

Restaurants are also capitalising on this trend. Dinesh Singh, the proprietor of Dinesh’s Kitchen in Gurugram Sector-8, discloses, “We are offering substantial discounts on membership packages purchased with ₹2,000 notes. On a payment of ₹10,000, customers receive a value of ₹12,000; on ₹25,000, they get a value of ₹30,000 and on ₹50,000, they receive ₹62,000. My regular customers are embracing this opportunity with delight! I have witnessed a 10% surge in membership subscriptions as a result.”

Another intriguing scheme has emerged at Aries Tattoo, a tattoo shop located in Noida’s Atta Market. Mandeep Halder, the owner, states, “We have received an overwhelming number of inquiries about this scheme, and as a result, we are now offering our after-care kit worth ₹500 for free on payments made with ₹2,000 notes. Since the launch of this scheme, our appointment slots are filling up rapidly!”

Aries Tattoo, a parlour in Noida’s Atta Market, has decided to offer after care kits worth ₹500 upon payments made using ₹2,000 notes.

Such discounts have encouraged even those who weren’t looking to shop to shell out the big bucks from their wallets. Among them is Nishi Lata, a teacher based in Rohini, who says, “My daughter has been talking about learning how to play the guitar for a while but they can be steeply priced. Ab toh I will quickly go to this store to buy her one! Even a small cashback can make a difference, and I absolutely love discounts and sales! Toh ye toh ek dam badhiya hai mere liye. My daughter will be very pleased!”

Isha Bhat, a homemaker from Noida, who already has seven tattoos, reveals, “This is the simplest way of getting rid of my notes and getting an amazing new artistic addition to my body! I have already gotten a small ring tattoo after this scheme. Now, I’m encouraging all my friends ki bank line chorhdo, yehi best way of exchange hai!”

