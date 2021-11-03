Delhi: Man enters mobile store in Connaught Place, threatens to blow it up, apprehended

Panic prevailed among the employees and customers of a mobile phone showroom in central Delhi’s Connaught Place on Tuesday afternoon after a man entered the showroom and threatened to blow up the place with a bomb, the police said. No bomb or incendiary device was found on him, the police later clarified.

The bomb threat also had the police in a tizzy and soon, several police officers, including the station house officer (SHO) of the Connaught Place police station, arrived at the showroom, along with the bomb squad, and initiated the necessary protocol to deal with the threat. Subsequently, the man was apprehended and taken into custody for interrogation, the police said.

Police identified him as Kamal Arya, a resident of Faridabad, and said the exact reason for him staging the threat is still being ascertained. He is currently being questioned by various agencies, including the Delhi Police, and is likely to be booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act, officers privy to the matter said.

Deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi) Deepak Yadav said around 4.15pm, the police received information that an unidentified man had entered a mobile phone showroom (OnePlus) in Connaught Place and was threatening to blow up the place with a bomb.

“Our teams immediately swung into action and apprehended the man while following the requisite protocol to deal with bomb threats. The entire area was screened by the bomb squad as a precautionary measure. The arrested man lives in Faridabad and is originally from Almora,” said Yadav.