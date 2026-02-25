Delhi: Man found dead inside car in mall parking; no foul play alleged

A 45-year-old man was found dead inside a parked car at Star City Mall in east Delhi’s Mayur Vihar on Monday evening, police said, adding that the case appears to be a natural death. Police recovered asthma-related medicines from Kumar’s vehicle, leading investigators to suspect that a medical condition may have caused his death, police said.

According to police, a PCR call was received at Mayur Vihar police station around 5.55 pm on Monday, reporting that a man was lying unresponsive inside a vehicle parked at the mall premises. A police team rushed to the spot and found the man, identified as Narender Kumar, inside the vehicle.

“On preliminary inspection, no external injury marks were found on the body,” deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (east) Abhishek Dhania said.

A crime team was called to examine the scene and CCTV cameras installed in the parking area were scanned. Footage reviewed by investigators showed no suspicious movement or involvement of any other person, police said.

“As per CCTV analysis, no movement of the deceased was observed after 12.05 pm,” the officer added.

The body has been shifted to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital to ascertain the exact cause of death. Family members have been informed, police said, adding that further legal proceedings are underway.