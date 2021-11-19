Delhi: Man wanted for murder of 91-year-old man in 2019 arrested

A man, wanted for the murder of a 91-year-old man in September 2019, was arrested by the Delhi Police’s crime branch on Wednesday.

Police said the man, identified as Nishant Khan, has been in hiding since the murder and was arrested based on information they gleaned from five others arrested in the case, including mastermind Kishan.

According to the police, Kishan, who was working as a domestic help for elderly couple Saroj Khosla and her husband Krishan Dev Khosla, residents of CR Park in south Delhi, allegedly drugged the couple and made off with valuables from the house, the police said.

Saroj Khosla told police that when she regained consciousness, she found her husband and Kishan missing along with some valuables from the house. Police later found the elderly man’s body in Sangam Vihar, where it was stuffed inside a refrigerator and then buried in the ground.

“We were on the lookout for Khan after receiving information about his whereabouts from the other arrested suspects. We came to know that he was hiding in Batla House area. We conducted a search on Wednesday and arrested him,” said deputy commissioner of police (crime) Manoj C.

Narrating the details of the 2019 case, the DCP said, “Kishan along with the other suspects Nishant Khan, Deepak, Pradeep Sharma, Mushir Khan, Prabhu Dayal and Sarvesh, conspired to rob his employer’s house and also to extort a ransom from the family after kidnapping his employer. The plan was to release the man after the ransom was paid, and escape to Nepal. As per the plan, Kishan give sedatives to the couple. It was Mushir who arranged the place where the body was later buried. He took a house on rent and also dug a pit with help of labourers to bury the body.”

“After the couple fell unconscious, they robbed the house of valuables and murdered the elderly man. The body was hidden in a refrigerator at the house itself. That fridge was later shifted to the rented house in a hired vehicle and buried there with the body still stuffed inside. They withdrew money using Khosla’s ATM card. We arrested all suspects, except Khan, soon after the crime ,” said DCP Manoj.