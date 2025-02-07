Delhi-NCR welcomes 38th edition of Surjakund Mela

Faridabad Artistes at a previous iteration of the Surajkund Mela. (HT Archive)

It’s that time of year, for Delhi-NCR to get its annual dose of grand displays of art, culture, and heritage, with the 38th edition of the Surajkund International Crafts Mela starting Friday. This edition will see the participation of an unprecedented 648 artisans from 42 countries, taking it to the world stage.

Odisha and Madhya Pradesh have been chosen as theme states, officials said. The festival will be inaugurated by Union minister for tourism and culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat at 10am on the day. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini and tourism minister Dr Arvind Sharma will also be present on the occasion, according to information shared by Kala Ramachandran, the principal secretary of Haryana Tourism Corporation and the vice-chair of the Surajkund Mela Authority.

“The fair is not just an exhibition but a festival of craftsmanship, heritage, and global unity. It provides a direct market to artisans, contributing to their livelihoods while fulfilling the government’s vision of ‘Vocal for Local’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat,’” Ramachandran said, emphasising that the event particularly empowers women entrepreneurs by helping them expand their businesses and achieve financial independence.

The fair will be open from 10am to 7pm from February 7 to 23. Tickets on weekdays are priced at ₹120 each and at ₹180 each on weekends.

Since its inception in 1987, the Surajkund International Crafts Mela has provided a global platform for artisans, strengthening India’s position as a hub of art and craft. Over the years, it has gained international recognition for promoting rural craftsmanship and cultural heritage.

This year, the fair will offer visitors an immersive experience through live demonstrations of traditional crafts. This will also include interactive sessions where attendees can engage with experts in cinema, photography, theatre, painting and sculpture to better understand artistic processes.

The cultural segment of the fair is expected to be a particular highlight, with performers including Padma Shri awardee Mahavir Guddu, Dr Satinder Sartaj, Mame Khan, Papon and band, and Saurav Atri. There will be a special poetry evening featuring Dr Irshad Kamal, besides classical dancers Priya Venkataraman and

A special poetry evening featuring Dr. Irshad Kamal will be another highlight. Classical dance performances by Priya Venkataraman and Devika Devendra S Mangalamukhi, and stand-up comedy acts by Surendra Sharma and Gaurav Gupta are expected to be major crowd-pullers.

The fair will also highlight the vibrant folk traditions of Odisha and Madhya Pradesh, featuring their traditional dances and art forms. A fashion show by NIFT Mohali is on the cards to showcase the ethnic and contemporary designs inspired by India’s traditional crafts. Folk performances, including “been sapera”, “nagada Party”, bioscope, puppet shows, and Banchari, will add to the cultural grandeur of the event, organisers said.

Meanwhile, the international contingent will include representatives from several countries, including Egypt, Ethiopia, Syria, Afghanistan, Belarus, Myanmar and BIMSTEC countries (Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Thailand).

The food stalls are popular and this time, will feature regional delicacies from Rajasthan, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, and Punjab, among other states. Signature dishes from Odisha and Madhya Pradesh will also be on offer.

Officials said the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is the official ticketing and parking partner for the fair, and visitors can book tickets online through the DMRC website and the Surajkund Mela portal. Offline tickets are available at Delhi Metro stations, organisers said.

Over 1,600 police personnel will be deployed and 600 CCTV cameras set up to monitor strategic points across the 45-acre layout of the fair.