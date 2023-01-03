Delhi’s air quality deteriorates yet again, inches closer to ‘severe’ levels

The year has begun on a hazy note for Delhiites as the air quality index (AQI) in the national capital, after a relatively cleaner reading of 259 (poor) on January 1, has started deteriorating once again, with the index clocking an AQI of 384 (very poor) at 12 noon on Tuesday.

At least 13 stations in the city were in the ‘severe’ category on Tuesday, with ITO being Delhi’s most polluted location logging an average AQI of 420, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed. The city’s average AQI on Monday stood at 357 (very poor).

Other stations that were in the ‘severe’ category on Tuesday are RK Puram, Punjabi Bagh, Nehru Nagar, Dwarka Sector 8, Patparganj, Vivek Vihar, Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, Narela, Wazirpur, Aurobindo Marg and Mundka.

The CPCB classifies AQI from 0-50 as ‘good’, between 51 and 100 as ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 as ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 as ‘poor’, 301 and 400 as ‘very poor’, and over 400 as ‘severe’.

Air quality in the national capital region (NCR) has been steadily deteriorating due to calm winds at night and dense fog, which trap pollutants closer to the surface.

Also Read:AQI woes: Is staying indoors possible? Delhi says not always

On Monday, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in NCR stated that measures under Stage-III (‘severe’) of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) will continue in the region because of unfavourable weather conditions. Stage-III of Grap was invoked on December 30 as well when the AQI reached 400.

“The sub-committee for invoking actions under Grap of CAQM met on Monday to review the air quality scenario of Delhi-NCR. Delhi’s overall AQI was showing an increasing trend due to low wind speeds and unfavourable weather and meteorological conditions. Moreover, the AQI is in the upper-end of ‘very poor’ category. Considering this, the sub-committee, after comprehensively reviewing the air quality scenario and relevant aspects, has decided that the ongoing actions implemented under Stage III shall continue for the present,” the CAQM had said on Monday.

Meanwhile, an official at the India Meteorological Department said moderate-to-dense fog is likely to persist over the next two days, but wind speed is likely to pick up by Thursday, which will help better the air quality.

“Wind speeds had dropped owing to a western disturbance, but they will once again increase from January 5, leading to a drop in temperature as well,” the official said.

The ongoing winter season has so far seen only five ‘severe’ AQI days, with three of them coming in the first week of November and two in December.