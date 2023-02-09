Delhi’s air quality remains in moderate category

Delhi’s air quality remained in the moderate category on Thursday morning as partly overcast weather was expected while the maximum temperature was expected to be around 28°C.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the hourly Air Quality Index (AQI) was 200 at 7am. On Wednesday, the average 24-hour AQI was 144 in the moderate category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

The air quality was likely to worsen to the poor category on Friday and Saturday. An improvement was likely in the air quality from Sunday due to strong surface winds.

The minimum temperature on Wednesday was 9.7°C, one notches below normal, and the maximum temperature of 24.5°C was one degree above normal.