Delhi's air quality remains in 'very poor' category, may improve tomorrow

Delhi's air quality continues to remain in the “very poor” category for the seventh consecutive day on Saturday, according to the System of Air Quality & Weather Forecasting & Research (SAFAR), as the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) rose to 355 from 332 on Friday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Authorities have said that the air quality in Delhi is likely to improve "significantly" from Sunday owing to relatively strong winds and reach "poor category".

The AQI in neighbouring Ghaziabad (342), Gurgaon (340) and Noida (363) was also in the “very poor” category.

Also read | Despite reduced fire counts, air in Noida and Ghaziabad remains ‘very poor’

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 14.5 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the air quality in the national capital remained in the “very poor” category on Friday with AQI in the evening being recorded at 381.

Neighbouring areas like Faridabad (354), Ghaziabad (372), Greater Noida (388), Gurugram (345) and Noida (385) also recorded air quality index (AQI) in the “very poor” category.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read | Delhi air may improve as wind speed picks up: IMD

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

The Delhi government on Wednesday issued 10 emergency measures, including a ban on the entry of trucks carrying non-essential items in the city and closure of schools and colleges till further orders, in order to tackle air pollution.

Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai said that there will be 100 per cent work from home for the government departments till November 21. Rai said that schools and other educational institutes will remain closed in the national capital until further orders and construction and demolition work has also been banned till November 21 in Delhi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read | 'Shot of smoke for Delhi': Nasa photo shows how farm fires added to pollution

"We have given instructions for a ban on the entry of all vehicles in Delhi, except those involved in essential services. The police department and the transport department will ensure this together,” Rai told reporters after a high-level meeting for strict implementation of the suggestions of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

The AQI stood in the “very poor” category on Thursday as well. On Tuesday, Delhi's AQI slipped into the “severe” category in the evening.