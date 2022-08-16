Delhi’s air quality satisfactory, light rainfall expected
Delhi’s air quality remained in the satisfactory category as light rainfall with strong surface winds of 20-30 km per hour were expected on Tuesday. The air quality index (AQI) was 58 at 7am compared to 62 (satisfactory) on Monday 4pm. It was expected to remain in the satisfactory range for the next 24 hours.
The mercury was expected to hover around 34 degrees Celsius with chances of rain plunging it further over the next 48 hours as the monsoon trough shifts further southwards.
“The monsoon trough is currently closer to central India than it is to northwest India. It is moving further towards central India and very little rainfall is expected over Delhi in the next 48 hours. There is a chance of the trough making a return towards the Indo-Gangetic Plains after August 18, but we will monitor the situation,” said a weather department official.
There is only a possibility of very light rainfall or isolated drizzle on Wednesday.
-
Karnataka minister advises cabinet colleague to quit following viral audio clip
Karnataka Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy's purported remarks that the "government is not functioning, we are somehow managing", has drawn criticism from some of his cabinet colleagues, with Horticulture Minister Munirathna even advising him to quit the Ministry. Reacting to this, Horticulture Minister Munirathna said in Kolar today, Madhuswamy should resign from the Ministry immediately, before making such a statement. Madhuswamy can be heard saying.
-
'Adhere to strict world-class protocols': Domino's on viral pizza dough pics
Multinational pizza restaurant chain Domino's has responded after a picture of mops kept near pizza dough was widely shared on social media. “We have zero tolerance for violations of these operating standards,” the fast food restaurant chain giant said amid reactions to the picture shared by a Bengaluru based techie.
-
Locals flag safety concerns on skywalk nearly two km from CM Shinde’s residence
Four days after a college student was allegedly molested on a skywalk at Manpada, local residents have raised safety concerns over another skywalk in the heart of the city which they claim is taken over by miscreants at night as there are no adequate lights and CCTV cameras. Interestingly, this skywalk near Viviana Mall is barely a few metres from former minister Jitendra Awhad's home and around two km from chief minister Eknath Shinde's residence.
-
Newly-appointed ministers lobby for posh Malabar Hill official bungalows
With its private beach and a sprawling lawn, Ramtek bungalow in Malabar Hill leads the list, followed by Royal Stone, a colonial-style bungalow with wooden flooring located in Peddar Road. While Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar and revenue minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil have requested for Royal Stone, forest minister Sudhir Mungantiwar, labour minister Suresh Khade and Vikhe-Patil are vying for Ramtek bungalow, the largest bungalow after Varsha, the official residence of the chief minister.
-
Mulund building collapse: Roof gives way, killing old couple
Mumbai: Two senior citizens lost their lives after the ceiling of a residential structure in which they resided came down on Monday evening. The deceased were identified as Devshankar Nathalal Shukla (93) and his wife, Arkhiben Devshankar Shukla (87). According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) disaster control cell, the incident took place at around 7.46 pm, on the first floor of the building.
