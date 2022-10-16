Delhi's air quality worsens week ahead of Diwali. Details here

Days after Delhi was reported to have seen the cleanest air in nearly years following an unusual spell of rain in October, the AQI (Air Quality Index) is again disappointing just a week ahead of Diwali. The Central Pollution Control Board's 24-hour average AQI data showed that at 8.05 am, Delhi's air quality was in the poor category at 218.

Delhiites woke up to clear skies on Sunday with the minimum temperature settling at 19.1 degrees Celsius, the Indian Metrological Department (IMD) said, adding, the maximum temperature will hover around 32 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity recorded at 8:30 am was 91 per cent, it was further underlined. In the last few days, the city had been feeling a bit of nip in the air with maximum temperature settling between 24 and 27 degrees.

Meanwhile, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

Every year, the air quality in the National Capital Region drops at this time of the year, which is partly blamed on farm fires.

To review the preparedness of agencies in Delhi-NCR for the management of air pollution in the winter season, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav earlier this week had held a virtual meeting with the environment ministers of Delhi, NCR states, and Punjab. The meeting was held to ensure coordinated action and cooperation of all stakeholders to combat air pollution that affects the Delhi-NCR region.

Meanwhile, the Commission for Air Quality Management in Delhi-NCR and Adjacent Areas (CAQM) has issued a directive to all stakeholders, including industries and project proponents of construction and demolition (C&D) sites, to strictly abide by its statutory directives in the coming days to avoid prosecution and penalties.

The commission also urged citizens to diligently and strictly adhere to the actions outlined in the "citizen's charter" at each level of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) in the upcoming days. The Grap suggests a number of restrictions that are to be put in place as soon as Delhi's air pollution levels reach specific threshold. As the AQI worsens, the limits become harsher.

