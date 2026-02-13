Edit Profile
    Sign in

    Delhi’s AQI at 188, minimum temperature drops to 9.8°C; air quality to worsen by Sunday

    The minimum temperature on Friday was recorded at 9.8°C, 0.4°C below normal. It was 11.6°C a day earlier.

    Published on: Feb 13, 2026 9:40 AM IST
    By Aheli Das
    Delhi’s air quality and temperature saw slight changes on Friday, with the AQI rising to 188 (moderate) and the minimum temperature dipping to 9.8°C, even as forecasts warned of a likely slide to the poor category by Sunday.

    A layer of smog engulfs the Rashtrapati Bhavan, Samvidhan Sadan and Parliament House in New Delhi. (PTI)
    A layer of smog engulfs the Rashtrapati Bhavan, Samvidhan Sadan and Parliament House in New Delhi. (PTI)

    The Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 188 at 9am on Friday, compared to the 24-hour average of 164 recorded at 4pm on Thursday, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

    Forecasts by the Air Quality Early Warning System (AQEWS) for Delhi predict that the AQI is likely to deteriorate to the poor category by Sunday.

    “The air quality is likely to be in the moderate category from Friday to Saturday. The air quality is likely to be in the poor category on Sunday. The outlook for the subsequent six days is that the air quality is likely to be in the poor to moderate category,” said the AQEWS bulletin on Friday morning.

    Meanwhile, the minimum temperature dipped slightly even as a fresh western disturbance began influencing the region on Friday, with another western disturbance expected to arrive by Monday.

    The minimum temperature on Friday was recorded at 9.8°C, 0.4°C below normal. It was 11.6°C a day earlier.

    “Mainly clear skies are expected to persist throughout the weekend. The minimum is forecast to increase again and is likely to be around 12-14°C by Sunday. The maximum is expected to be around 27-29°C for the next few days,” said an IMD official.

