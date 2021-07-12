Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi's Covid-19 positivity rate dips to all-time low of 0.07%
delhi news

Delhi's Covid-19 positivity rate dips to all-time low of 0.07%

The bulletin also added three more deaths of the infection, taking Delhi’s overall toll to 25,015.
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 12, 2021 06:28 AM IST
Covid-19 patients receive treatment inside CWG Covid Care Centre in New Delhi.(PTI file photo)

The city’s Covid-19 test positivity rate fell to a fresh all-time low of 0.07% on Sunday, as the city continued to recover from a brutal wave of infections between April and May.

The city also added 53 new infections on the day, said the state government’s daily health bulletin, the lowest single-day spike in 453 days, going back to April 15 last year, in the early days of the pandemic.

The bulletin also added three more deaths of the infection, taking Delhi’s overall toll to 25,015.

As on Sunday, 743 in the Capital are battling Covid-19, as active cases also continued to drop to levels not seen since April 2020, before the first wave of infections hit the city.

The city added an average of 76 infections each day over the past week. Meanwhile, just over 10,800 people were administered Covid-19 vaccine doses on a Sunday. To be sure, vaccinations routinely dip on Sundays since a large number of state government centres stay shut.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 positivity rate delhi
TRENDING NEWS

Glass octopus with transparent skin captured on camera. Rare video goes viral

Healthcare workers in J&K cross river to carry out door-to-door vaccination

Mumbai Police’s 'walk away from the talk' post leaves people chuckling

Video shows how this 87-year-old grandma supported her transgender granddaughter
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Prices
Zika virus
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP