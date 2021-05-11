Delhi’s Covid positivity rate declining, but we can’t be at ease: Health minister Satyendar Jain

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain said on Tuesday that the positivity rate of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the national capital has declined from 36 per cent to 19.1 per cent in the past few days and the new cases have also dropped from 28,000 cases per day to around 12,500. However, he added that the government cannot be at ease until the positivity rate comes down below 5 per cent and the daily tally drops below 3,000-4,000 cases.

“The fourth wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in Delhi is very much there but its peak has been declining since the last week of April,” Jain said while addressing a press conference.

Delhi on Monday saw a considerable dip in its daily Covid-19 disease tally after 12,651 new cases were reported, the lowest since April 12. The positivity rate dropped below 20 per cent (19.10 per cent exact) for the first time since April 14. The highest number of cases in Delhi were seen on April 20 when 28,395 people were detected positive for Covid-19.

On being asked by reporters about the fall in daily tests, Jain said on Tuesday, “We are conducting 80,000 tests per day. On Sunday, 66,000 tests were conducted. The testing figures are coming down due to the imposition of lockdown. People are not coming out of their homes. Earlier, everyone was out in markets and other public places and they were being tested.”

The lockdown in the national capital has been extended till May 17 and new stringent curbs have been introduced such as suspension of the Delhi Metro and a ban on marriage ceremonies in public. It has been observed that the lockdown has helped Delhi in controlling the spread of the Covid-19 disease.

Amid an acute shortage of vaccine doses for inoculating beneficiaries between 18-44 years, Jain said during Tuesday’s briefing that the Delhi government has made all arrangements for the vaccination drive but unavailability of doses continues to remain a problem. “Delhi government has made arrangements for the vaccination drive on a large scale. There are 100 schools in the city for the purpose and one school can administer 1,500 vaccine doses per day.” he added.

Delhi has so far vaccinated 3,877,400 beneficiaries of which 1,764 were given doses on Monday.

Earlier on Tuesday, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal appealed to the Centre to share the vaccine formula of the two manufacturers- Bharat Biotech and Serum Institute of India- to other pharmaceutical companies in order to ramp up production of doses and also come up with a national plan to inoculate all citizens.