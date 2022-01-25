Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi's Covid tally rises slightly with 6,028 cases, hospitalisation continues to dip

Delhi's case positivity rate maintained its downward trend steadily, further dropping to 10.55% on Tuesday from 11.79% on the preceding day.
As many as 57,132 tests for Covid-19 were conducted in Delhi on Tuesday, January 25, 2022. (Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)
Delhi on Tuesday reported a marginal spike in its single-day Covid-19 tally after 6,028 people tested positive for the virus in 24 hours, according to the health bulletin data. This was a surge of 268 new infections as the national capital logged 5,760 Covid-19 cases on Monday. The cumulative tally of Delhi has now climbed to 18,03,499, the health bulletin data showed.

Fresh recoveries also witnessed a decline - a significant one, to 9,127 on Tuesday from Monday's 14,836, taking the total number of patients to recuperate from the disease to 17,35,808 in the national capital.

As many as 31 people succumbed to the virus in 24 hours, one more than Monday. The death toll of Delhi due to Covid-19 now stands at 25,681, the bulletin data revealed.

The capital's case positivity rate, however, maintains its downward trend steadily, further dipping to 10.55% on Tuesday from 11.79% on the preceding day.

As many as 57,132 tests, of which 42,607 were RT-PCR and 14,525 were Rapid Antigen, were conducted in Delhi in the last 24 hours. This was an increase of 8,288 from Monday when 48,844 tests were carried out in the national capital. Notably, testing was accelerated in Delhi recently after the Centre pulled up all states and Union territories (UTs) for low Covid-19 testing rates in wake of the ongoing third wave of the pandemic.

On January 22, as many as 70,226 tests were conducted, but the number started to see a drop from the next day onwards, before shooting up again on Tuesday.

The number of people hospitalised in Delhi, including those suspected to have contracted Covid-19, continues to decrease. As per Tuesday's health bulletin data, a total of 2,304 people are hospitalised in the capital, down from 2,394 on Monday.

Weekend and night curfew remains in place across Delhi, however, it might change on Thursday (January 27) when the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) is going to hold a meeting. The event will see the attendance of Delhi's lieutenant governor Anil Baijal, who is also the DDMA chairman, and chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, among others top officials and experts.

