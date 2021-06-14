Delhi's daily Covid-19 cases fall to 131, positivity rate at 0.22%

The daily case count of Covid-19 cases in Delhi fell further to 131 on Monday. According to state government data, there were 16 related fatalities and 355 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

With this, the total recoveries reached 14,03,205, while the death toll stood at 24,839.

The positivity rate stood at 0.22 per cent, the government data showed.

The number of active cases in the national capital were recorded to be 3,226, the government data further showed.

As many as 59,556 samples were tested for Covid-19 in 24 hours, out of which 47,357 were RT-PCR tests and 12,199 rapid antigen. On Sunday, 72,751 samples were tested for Covid-19. The total tests conducted so far amount to 20,323,110, as per the bulletin.

Monday's figures are lower than Sunday's tally of 255 cases and 23 deaths.

The number of Covid-19 cases have been falling in the national capital, prompting Delhi government to permit more activities from Monday.

Restaurants with 50 per cent capacity, weekly markets and religious places have been allowed to reopen in Delhi from today, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Sunday, saying the Covid-19 situation has significantly come under control in the city.

Salons, beauty parlours and barbershops closed since the imposition of lockdown on April 19, will reopen. Markets and malls, which were earlier allowed to reopen on an odd-even basis, will now open on all days, from 10 AM to 8 PM. Only one weekly market per municipal zone per day will be allowed, he said.

However, schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutes, cinema halls, multiplexes, theatres, gyms, spas, yoga institutes, swimming pools, auditoriums, banquet halls, amusement and water parks, and public parks and gardens, will continue to be closed till 5am on June 21, according to the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) order issued on Sunday.