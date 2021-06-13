Delhi reports 255 new Covid-19 infections, positivity rate climbs to 0.35%

After reporting the lowest daily infections in over three months on Saturday, Delhi reported 255 new coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases in the last 24 hours, the state health bulletin showed. The positivity rate, which declined to 0.30 per cent on Saturday, has climbed 0.05 percentage points and stands at 0.35 per cent on Sunday, according to the data.

The national capital logged 23 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the data. The daily fatalities due to the virus declined on Sunday as Delhi reported 28 deaths on Saturday.

The additions to the positive cases and death toll registered in the past 24 hours took the tally to 1,431,139 and toll to 24,823, the health bulletin showed.

As many as 72,751 samples were tested for Covid-19 in 24 hours, while 71,513 tests were conducted for the detection of the virus in the population of Delhi the previous day. The total tests conducted so far amount to 20,263,554, as per the bulletin.

Since Saturday, Delhi registered 376 new recoveries from the disease. There has been a decline in the number of new recoveries as 479 patients recovered from the illness caused by Sars-Cov-2 virus the previous day, according to the data.

The rise in the daily count of Covid-19 cases comes as Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced the further opening of the national capital.

Following the graded re-opening of Delhi, the state government allowed all weekly markets, barring those in the containment zones, to function from 4pm to 10pm for one week.

Ending the odd-even system for markets, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said the activities are being permitted for one week on a trial basis and if cases rise, strict action will be taken.

"After 5 am tomorrow, all activities will be allowed except some activities that will be prohibited and some activities that will be done in a restricted manner. The odd-even system ends in Delhi markets and malls. Now all shops can be opened simultaneously in all markets and malls. However, this is being permitted for one week on a trial basis. If cases increase then we will take strict action. Otherwise, it will be continued," ANI quoted Kejriwal as saying.



