'If Covid-19 cases spike...': Warning from Arvind Kejriwal after lifting Delhi curbs

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced more relaxations for the national capital, which has seen stringent curbs during the second wave of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) to check the spread of the infection. Kejriwal, however, warned that if the number of daily cases spike, his government will again impose curbs.

The daily caseload has been falling in Delhi over the past few weeks and on Saturday, it recorded 213 cases of Covid-19 with the positivity rate dropping to 0.30 per cent.

Also Read: Arvind Kejriwal eases Covid curbs. Shops, restaurants, malls can reopen

"If spike in Covid cases is observed in next week, restrictions will again be imposed on markets and restaurants in Delhi," Arvind Kejriwal said at a press conference on Sunday.

The chief minister said that Covid-19 situation in Delhi under control "to a large extent", and preparations are on for possible third wave.

The lockdown-like restrictions were imposed in Delhi by the Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government on April 19. It had ordered shutting down of all activities, barring essential ones, and stopping people from gathering at a place.

The curbs were extended a number of times, and the unlocking began from May 31, when Kejriwal said that the number of cases have come down substantially. Every week since then, the cases and positivity rate have been falling and the Delhi government has been allowing relaxations to allow economic activities to resume.

On Sunday, the chief minister said that many activities will be permitted, but some of them will have to be carried out in restricted manners and some will be restricted. He said that a detailed order will be issued by the Delhi government soon.

"We have decided to allow religious places open but no without visitors. Weekly markets will also be allowed but only one market per zone. Weddings won't be allowed in public places like banquet halls or hotels; such events will be allowed only in courts or homes with not more than 20 people. Further, only 20 people will be allowed at funerals" said Kejriwal.

"Spas, gyms and yoga institutes will remain closed. Public parks and gardens will remain closed. In government offices, there will be 100% attendance of Group A officers and 50% for the rest. Essential activities will continue," he added.

Restaurants too have been allowed, but with 50 per cent of their seating capacities. The lifting of curbs will be effective from 5am on Monday, as announced by Kejriwal.