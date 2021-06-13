Arvind Kejriwal eases Covid curbs. Shops, restaurants, malls can reopen

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced more relaxations in the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown from Monday, saying the coronavirus situation has been improving in the national capital. Arvind Kejriwal said that the Covid situation in Delhi is under control to large extent. "All activities will be allowed after 5am tomorrow except some activities that will be prohibited and some activities that will be done in a restricted manner. A detailed order will be issued," Arvind Kejriwal said in a press briefing.

Restrictions will again be reimposed on markets and restaurants in Delhi if there is a spike in Covid-19 cases next week, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal said.

Arvind Kejriwal last week announced the reopening of markets, malls and Delhi Metro services among other relaxations, saying more activities would be allowed if the Covid situation continued to improve in the city. Phased reopening of Delhi started as the government allowed construction and manufacturing activities from May 31 keeping in mind the declining numbers of coronavirus disease cases and positivity rate.

Here what Arvind Kejriwal said:

1. Restaurants will be allowed to open at 50 per cent of their seating capacity. "We will observe this for one week, if cases increase, stricter restrictions to be imposed, otherwise, it will be continued," he said.

2. In government offices, there will be 100 per cent attendance of Group A officers and 50 per cent for the rest. Private offices will operate on 50 per cent capacity from 9am to 5pm.

3. All market complexes and malls will now be completely open from 10am to 8pm.

4. Spas, gyms and yoga institutes will remain closed. Public parks and gardens will also be shut. So will cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes, banquet halls, auditoriums and business to business exhibition arenas, entertainment parks, water parks and public parks.

5. Schools, colleges, coaching centres and education institutes will continue to remain closed in Delhi.

6. Religious places to be opened but no visitors will be allowed.

7. Weekly markets in Delhi to open from Monday but with restrictions – as only one market in one municipal zone in a day. There are 12 municipal zones in Delhi.

8. Social, political and cultural gatherings will continue to remain prohibited in Delhi.

9. Weddings will not be allowed in public places like banquet halls or hotels, They can only be held at courts or homes with not more than 20 people.

10. Only 20 people allowed will be allowed to attend funerals.

11. Public buses and Delhi Metro can operate at 50% sitting capacity and standalone business enterprises can operate between 10am and 8pm.

12. Taxis, auto-rickshaws and other paratransit vehicles will also run but with a cap on the maximum number of passengers