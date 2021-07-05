Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi’s daily Covid-19 infections fall to 54; active cases remain below 1000-mark

Delhi’s cumulative Covid-19 infection tally has risen to 1,434,608, according to Monday’s health department bulletin.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Karan Manral | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 05, 2021 08:14 PM IST
Health workers inoculate people with a dose of the Sputnik vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus at the Indraprastha Apollo hospital in Delhi (AFP).

Delhi’s daily fresh infections of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) fell further as the Capital registered 54 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, Monday’s health department bulletin showed. The cumulative infection tally rose to 1,434,608, according to the bulletin.

This is the city’s lowest single-day rise in Covid-19 cases since April 2020, as well as the lowest this year--59 fresh infections were reported on June 29. According to covid19india.org, a crowdsourcing initiative that collects data on Covid-19, Delhi recorded 17 new cases on April 15, 2020.

Also Read: Delhi adds just 59 new cases of Covid, fewest in a day since April 15 last year

Monday’s bulletin also showed a fresh decline in the national capital’s active Covid-19 cases, which fell to 912 from 992 on July 4, staying below the 1000-mark for the second straight day. Two more patients lost their lives due to the viral disease, taking Delhi’s coronavirus-related death toll to 24,997. Recoveries, meanwhile, mounted to 1,408,699 as 132 more patients were discharged after recovery. Of the overall caseload, recoveries contribute 98.20% of cases, while deaths and active cases comprise 1.74% and 0.06% of the total tally.

Also Read: Active Covid cases below 1k in Delhi for first time since April 2020

The test positivity rate (TPR) also declined in the last 24 hours. With 61,405 samples tested in this period, down from 75,133 a day ago, the TPR was recorded at 0.09%, as against 0.13% on Sunday. Total 21,846,294 tests have been conducted in Delhi till now, giving a cumulative positivity rate of 6.57%. The number of beneficiaries vaccinated against the contagious infection reached 8,389,161 as 9503 beneficiaries were administered vaccine doses in the preceding 24 hours. Of these, 5651 received their first dose, while 3852 received their second jab of a Covid-19 vaccine.

Also Read: Delhi govt orders closure of Lajpat Nagar market over Covid protocol violation

On Monday, Delhi entered the sixth phase of unlock from its Covid-19 induced lockdown. The lockdown began on April 19 and was scheduled to end on April 26. However, it witnessed several extensions. The city began unlocking from May 31 as fresh coronavirus infections started to fall.

