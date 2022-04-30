Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi's daily Covid tally dips slightly with 1,520 new cases

The number of patients admitted in hospitals, including the suspected cases of Covid-19, however, climbed in the last 24 hours. According to the bulletin data, a total of 154 patients are currently hospitalised, up from 148 the day before.
Published on Apr 30, 2022 09:23 PM IST
Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, New Delhi

Delhi's single-day Covid case count witnessed a marginal decline on Saturday after 1,520 people tested positive for the virus as opposed to 1,607 on the preceding day, according to the health bulletin data. The national capital recorded one fresh fatality due to the virus, down from two reported on Friday. The cumulative Covid tally of Delhi, after today's additions, have reached 18,83,075, the bulletin data added.

The case positivity rate of Delhi also improved on Saturday, dropping to 5.10 per cent from Friday's 5.28 per cent. The total number of patients who recuperated from the virus touched 18,51,184 after 1,412 fresh recoveries were reported on Saturday. On Friday, as many as 1,246 new recoveries were recorded, the bulletin data revealed.

The number of patients admitted in hospitals, including the suspected cases of Covid-19, however, climbed in the last 24 hours. According to the bulletin data, a total of 154 patients are currently hospitalised, up from 148 the day before. Of these 154 patients, two are suspected to have contracted Covid-19. Among the remaining 152 confirmed Covid patients, 48 are in ICU and 49 are on oxygen support (including those on ventillator).

The national capital's active Covid-19 case count increased to 5,716 from 5,609 in the last 24 hours, the bulletin data showed.

