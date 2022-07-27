Delhi’s deputy CM Sisodia reviews ongoing work on new hospitals
Delhi’s deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the health portfolio, on Tuesday reviewed the progress of the government’s ongoing hospital projects, the government said in a statement.
According to the statement, Sisodia reviewed health infrastructure projects sanctioned by the government’s expenditure finance committee (EFC), such as the construction of four new hospitals in various areas, the construction of the Indira Gandhi Hospital in Dwarka, and semi-permanent ICU (intensive care unit) hospitals.
“The Kejriwal government strives to make world-class health facilities more accessible for Delhi residents. Departments concerned are working round the clock to establish the best health infrastructure across the capital. With these projects, our aim is to address the need for health facilities widely,” the statement said, quoting Sisodia.
The minister said that the Delhi government is building four new hospitals with “state-of-the-art facilities” in Jwalapuri, Madipur, Hastal and Siraspur. Of these, the 11-storey hospital at Siraspur will have 1,164 beds, while others will have 691 beds each. Hospitals in Jwalapuri, Madipur and Hastal will have 10-storey buildings each, according to the Delhi government.
“Officials of the Public Works Department have informed that more than 50% of work in Jwalapuri and Madipur hospitals has been completed so far. Forty per cent of the work has been completed in Siraspur and work in Hastal is proceeding at a rapid pace. All these hospitals will be completed in 2023,” the statement said.
-
Haryana DSP killing: 2 more accused nabbed
The police have arrested two more accused in connection with the killing of a Haryana DSP, even as the mining department issued show cause notices to 12 stone crusher operators for alleged irregularities, officials said on Wednesday. DSP Surender Singh, who was probing illegal mining had gone to Pachgaon near Tauru to conduct raids against illegal mining in the Aravalli hills. The Haryana's Nuh district police also nabbed two more accused in connection with the DSP's killing.
-
Woman journalist ‘molested’ by 2 station masters in Haryana; FIR registered
A woman journalist from Delhi was allegedly molested and threatened by two station masters at Rewari railway station in Haryana, police said on Wednesday. The woman, in her complaint, said she was waiting for the arrival of a train in the waiting room at the station Monday evening. She then went to the station master's office to ask for the key. Bhupendra Singh,, GRP Police Station Rewari said the matter is being investigated.
-
Two days after siblings found dead in Karnal canal, man held for murder
Two days after the bodies of two minor sisters were fished out of the Western Yamuna Canal in Karnal, police arrested a man for murder. The girls, aged 15 and 12, had gone missing on July 24, and their family had alleged that they had been murdered. The accused, Bilal of Gangoh, was sent to two-day police remand. The accused had also called the victim on July 24, after which the two girls went missing.
-
Woman, 2 kids found dead in sewage line in Rohtak
The bodies of an unidentified woman, and two children were fished out from a sewage line in Rohtak on Wednesday. The bodies are awaiting identification at the mortuary at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, a police spokesperson said. HTC Sirsa farmers agitate, demand compensation for 2020 crop loss Rohtak Demanding compensation for crop loss incurred in 2020, farmers staged a protest demonstration outside the agriculture deputy director's office in Sirsa on Wednesday.
-
Wife, 2 aides held for Panipat man’s murder
Five days after a man was found murdered in a Panipat village, The victim, Kuldeep, a resident of Ahar village's wife and the victim's wife Jyoti's aides were arrested on Wednesday. The accused are the victim's wife Jyoti, and her aides Sawan and Deepak. Crime Investigation Agency in-charge Virender Singh said Jyoti was having an affair with Sawan, and the victim after learning about the affair had been opposing them. “On July 22, Jyoti lodged a missing complaint to mislead the police,” Singh said.
