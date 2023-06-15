Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar fire: MCD to probe violations of building rules

A major fire that broke out at a coaching institute in Mukherjee Nagar on Thursday has once again put the spotlight on fire safety norms — or the lack thereof — and alleged violations of building codes at this coaching centre hub in north Delhi. Electric meters inside the building in Mukherjee Nagar in New Delhi on Thursday. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

Hours after the incident, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), in its official incident report on Thursday, said that the building where the fire incident took place was a commercial building constructed by Delhi Development Authority (DDA), and that the fire started from a short circuit near the electric meter on the ground floor. However, Tata Power Limited — the discom that supplies electricity in north Delhi — said the smoke started from the air-conditioning unit on the fourth floor.

A senior MCD official said that the site of fire is a five-storey old and occupied commercial complex which was constructed 40-45 years back and there are libraries and coaching centres on upper floors. “In any case, the commercial building needs a fire NOC (no-objection certificate) for operations,” the MCD official said.

The blaze has led students studying at coaching centres in the area as well as local residents to flag the lack of safety infrastructure in the neighbourhood. “There are no facilities to avert or escape a fire in any of the buildings here,” said Laxman, who only goes by one name and runs a shop opposite the coaching centre.

A local resident, who declined to be named, said, “There are so many coaching centres here and it could actually happen in any one of the buildings. The lack of infrastructure is just disappointing.”

Deputy mayor Aaley Iqbal said the MCD will probe all buildings in the area that house coaching centres, and if violations are found, strict penal action will be taken.

This is not the first time that the region is under the scanner over alleged building norms violations — in November 2017 and June 2019, multiple coaching centres were sealed by the erstwhile North MCD for not following adequate safety measures.