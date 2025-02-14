Delhi’s new govt to take a call on future of Mohalla Clinics: Centre

The future of Delhi’s Mohalla Clinics and the adoption of Ayushman Bharat Jan Arogya Yojna in the Capital will be decided by the new state government, the Union health ministry said on Thursday. A mohalla clinic in Seemapuri Bus in New Delhi. (HT Archive)

Dr Atul Goel, director-general of health services, said primary healthcare is a key focus, and the new government will determine whether to continue Mohalla Clinics under the same name or modify the model. “Mohalla clinics essentially provide primary health care which has been a key focus of the central government when talking about health care delivery. Let the new government decide how they want to take it further,” he said.

Union health secretary, Punya Salila Srivastava, added, “Under the Centre’s National Health Mission, there already are Urban Health and Wellness Centres or Urban Primary Health Centres which can be expanded further. However, let the call be taken by the state government.”

Union ministers of state for health Prataprao Jadhav and Anupriya Patel, along with senior officials, discussed the budget highlights at a press briefing on Thursday.

Delhi’s AAP government had run around 300 Mohalla Clinics, with 700 more planned, offering free diagnostic tests and essential medicines for underserved communities. The clinics provide at least 200 common diagnostic tests and 110 essential medicines free of costs.

The Union health secretary also said that under the Narendra Modi-led government, health care budget has seen a consistent growth. “There has been a 160% growth in the health allocation since 2014-15 from ₹36,948 crore then to almost one-lakh crore (Rs95,957.87) now, of which at least 55% belongs to centrally sponsored schemes. The current health spending of the GDP is 1.9% and we are moving closer to the 2.9% goal as mentioned in the National Health Policy 2017,” said Srivastava.