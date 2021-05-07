Delhi’s north municipal corporation plans drive-in Covid vaccination centres

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation plans to start drive-in vaccination centres in its parking lots. The civic body is going to write to the Delhi government for permission to start these centres where people can get vaccinated while sitting in their cars.

The corporation is inspired by the success of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s vaccination centre at a multi-level parking site in Dadar.

North Corporation mayor Jai Prakash said, “We held a meeting to discuss this plan with our officials. To begin with, we plan to start the drive in our multilevel parking lots and then in surface-level parking sites. We will write to the government for permission soon.”

The permission for the same will come from the Delhi government and the Delhi Disaster Management Authority.

The drive, Jai Prakash said, will help speed up vaccination process, especially for the elderly and those with physical disabilities.

“Our focus should be to ramp up the vaccination drive. This facility will allow people to get vaccinated while sitting in their cars,” he said.

There are over 20 multi-level parking lots in the city in areas such as Hauz Khas, Connaught Place, Munirka, Rajouri Garden, Jangpura, Model town, Chandni Chowk, etc. The three civic bodies also manage surface parking lots.

Jai Prakash said, “If we get the permission, we can start this facility in no time, as we have adequate staff available.”