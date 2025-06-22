Delhi’s Roshanara Club to reopen clubhouse

The Roshanara Club in north Delhi is set to make its return as a social hub, with the Delhi Development Authority (DDA)—in a first, since its takeover of the club in 2023—planning to reopen the clubhouse and resume food and beverage (F&B) service after months of restricted activity. The 103-year-old club, which was established during the British era, remained partially functional since its takeover from private management, offering sports facilities—cricket, tennis and swimming—on a pay-to-play model. (HT Archive)

The 103-year-old club, which was established during the British era, remained partially functional since its takeover from private management, offering sports facilities—cricket, tennis and swimming—on a pay-to-play model. While the club remained exclusive to its members since the British era, the DDA opened it to the public after its takeover.

“We gradually made repairs and started most of the sports facilities in phases, starting with indoor sports. It is now open for cricket and several other court games too. The restaurant and club area will also be refurbished and opened to the public soon. As of now, there are no memberships and everything is available on a pay-and-play basis,” a senior DDA official said.

Earlier in the week, the DDA also floated a tender inviting licensed F&B operators to run the cafeteria and restaurant services in the main club building. According to the document, the scope of services includes providing catering across multiple areas—indoor restaurant, outdoor seating, and event-based buffet services—while maintaining the heritage ambience of the site.

“We are focusing on a careful revival of the Roshanara Club that balances modern expectations with its historic character. People can expect a high-quality dining experience within the preserved colonial-era architecture,” the official said.

The tender document specifies that the food operator will be given a two-year licence, extendable based on performance, and will have to comply with detailed hygiene, staffing, and decor requirements in line with heritage norms. No structural changes will be allowed, and branding will be strictly regulated to ensure the old-world charm of the premises is not lost, according to the document.

DDA officials said the decision to initiate F&B services was taken following multiple requests from former club members and those who used the sports facilities.

The club’s takeover in 2023 sparked controversy and legal back-and-forth between DDA and the former private management. Since then, the authority has stated that it intends to operate the club as a public facility with an affordable and inclusive model. Membership norms are being reworked, officials said.

In 1922, Civil Lines was populated by then-British bureaucrats and the emerging Indian elite, who joined hands to set up the club on 22 acres on the western side of Roshanara Bagh. The club is renowned for hosting a meeting that led to the ideation and creation of the Board of Cricket Control Of India (BCCI). It also hosted the first test match of the country—India vs England—in 1931.

According to the club website, its pre-independence members included viceroys and governor-generals. Among regular visitors were Jawaharlal Nehru, Zakir Hussain, V.V. Giri, and Dr Rajendra Prasad. Several Indian cricketers, including Kapil Dev and Virat Kohli, have played here and iconic films, such as “Gandhi”, have been shot on the premises.