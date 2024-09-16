Delhi’s Sangam Vihar rocked by gang wars

New Delhi Gang wars in Delhi are a cause for concern, as the gangs also try to extort businessman. (Photo for representation)

Sangam Vihar in south Delhi was rocked by two incidents of suspected gang wars on Sunday, with police foiling a murder bid and a suspected gangster firing at a house in the area, officers said on Monday.

In the first incident, a 24-year-old man suspected to be a member of the Deepak Pandit gang was arrested for allegedly conducting reconnaissance of a rival, with plans to murder him to avenge the murder of his associate, police said.

The accused was identified as Rohit Singh, who was allegedly sent to kill another suspected gangster, Manish alias Nata, who is a member of the Ravi Gangwal-Neeraj Bawana gang. Manish was arrested in 2022 for allegedly firing more than 15 bullets and killing gangster Kapil Panwar in Neb Sarai, police said, adding that Panwar was a member of the Deepak Pandit gang.

Police said Manish secured bail last month. “Since Manish’s release on August 23, we had anticipated that his rivals were planning a revenge attack. We were keeping an eye on both Manish and his rivals,” deputy commissioner of police (south) Ankit Chauhan said.

He said a team of special staff was deployed in the Neb Sarai-Sangam Vihar belt to keep a check on the two gangs.

“On Sunday night, we received a tip that a gangster was conducting recce and planning to eliminate Manish. A team was immediately sent to Sangam Vihar and around 5am on Monday, a man was found doing rounds of a house. He was frisked and a loaded pistol in his possession,” the DCP said.

Singh was booked under the Arms Act and arrested. “Singh was looking for Manish for hours. We have arrested him. Manish has six criminal cases in Delhi against him,” the DCP said.

In the other incident, a suspected member of the Prince Tewatia gang allegedly fired multiple rounds of bullets outside a man’s house in Sangam Vihar. The man is on the run but posted about the incident on Instagram.

In a purported video of the incident, the accused is seen outside a house firing at least five bullets at the house. He is also heard shouting abuses and threats to neighbours while leaving. Police said the accused also “targeted” the same person last month in Faridabad.

The caption of the video read: ”You have only seen the trailer…the movie is yet to come”.

HT could not independently verify the video.

“We are yet to get details of the Faridabad case. It looks like a case of gang rivalry. The man has two to three cases against him in Delhi and he’s on the run. Teams have been sent to catch him,” a senior police officer said.