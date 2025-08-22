Delhi’s six district courts to go on two-day strike against LG’s notification

All six district courts in Delhi will abstain from work on August 22 and 23 in protest against a notification approved by lieutenant governor VK Saxena that allows police officers to depose before courts from designated police stations through video conferencing. Lieutenant governor VK Saxena. (Vice President of India-X)

The Coordination Committee of Delhi’s district court bar associations said the strike decision was taken after the authorities failed to withdraw the notification despite repeated representations. “Despite giving representation, the notification has not been withdrawn by the authorities…there is severe resentment amongst the legal fraternity against the arbitrary and unlawful notification which is against the fundamental law and public at large,” the committee said. It also warned that any advocate appearing before court, either physically or virtually, during the strike would face strict action.

On August 12, Saxena had approved the notification designating all 226 police stations in Delhi as video-conferencing centres for officers to provide evidence in court. The move, based on the draft model rules of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, was aimed at “improving efficiency and saving time” by freeing up manpower and resources.

However, advocates argued it undermines trial integrity. Advocate Anil Basoya, secretary general of the coordination committee, said, “It is an impractical move, as police depositions are always supposed to be carried out from court…be it in the case of identifying a weapon of offence or during cross-examination by the defence lawyer.” He added, “Through video conference, there can always be another officer dictating these answers.”