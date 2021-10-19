Delhi’s south civic body launches ‘gift a tree’ scheme to boost its greening drive

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on Tuesday kicked off a new greening initiative called ”gift a tree”, a programme through which residents may gift tree saplings, instead of extravagant gifts, to their near and dear one on their special occasions and festivals.

Launching this online drive by planting a sapling of maulshree at Harsukh Park, justice (retired) Adarsh Kumar Goel, chairman of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), said to protect the environment, such initiatives should be taken up on a priority basis.

“It is the need of the hour that we should show our commitment to save greenery by planting and adopting trees, thereby contributing to afforestation efforts, promotion of biodiversity, setting right damaged ecosystems, mitigating climate change and improving the environment. This (gift a tree) is a good initiative by the SDMC, under which one can book and plant a tree at a selected SDMC park by logging on to the online module. While an e- certificate will be generated for gifting the tree, the south corporation will give an undertaking to take care of tree for its whole life,” he said.

Civic officials said anyone who wishes to gift a tree needs to log on to the SDMC portal and book a space in one of the 20 SDMC parks selected for the purpose, choose the sapling and make the payment.

SDMC director (horticulture) Alok Kumar said, “To avail of the ‘gift a tree’ scheme, a person need only spend about ₹2,000-2,500. This concept encourages people to do away with extravagant gifts in favour of gifting a tree by planting the sapling in the name of their loved ones.”

The civic body will plant the sapling at the park and also set up a tree guard around it with details of the person in whose name the tree was planted. An e-certificate to commemorate the gift will also be given to the beneficiary. The civic body will from then on care for the tree for its lifetime at no added cost and the person adopting it will be able to visit the tree any time they choose, the officials said.

The person gifting the tree as well as the person in whose name it being planted may also take part in the plantation ceremony, if they so wish, officials said.

SDMC commissioner Gyanesh Bharti, who handed over the e-certificate to the NGT chairman, said trees are key component of this earth as they protect the environment. “A single tree absorbs nearly one tonne of carbon dioxide in its lifetime, which helps in controlling global warming. Besides, plantation is the easiest way to protect the environment. Through this initiative, people can ensure plantation in selected parks of the SDMC, where the civic agency will look after the gifted tree for its whole life,” he said.