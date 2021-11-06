Delhi’s south civic body sets up 15-bed dengue facility in Tilak Nagar Colony hospital

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has set up a 15-bed dengue treatment facility at the Tilak Nagar Colony Hospital on Friday, the civic body spokesperson said, adding that the facility will have intensive care unit support and will be available round the clock to patients suffering from vector-borne diseases.

Delhi has reported 1,537 dengue cases and six deaths from the diseases till October 30, 2021. The figures are compiled by the three municipal bodies and released once a week on Mondays.

“These arrangements have been made considering the favourable conditions for further spike in cases of vector-borne diseases. In order to ensure treatment to patients, additional manpower, including junior residents and senior residents, have been hired while other staff members have been pooled in from various centres of the SDMC. Patients requiring treatment from a higher centre will be referred to the nearby DDU Hospital, as the Tilak Nagar facility is linked to the hospital,” the civic body said in a statement. The Tilak Nagar facility was set up to attend to Covid patients.

Last month, the east corporation had set up a separate ward of 160 beds for dengue patients at the Swami Dayanand hospital. Mayor Shyam Sunder Aggarwal said there is also a large influx of patients from western Uttar Pradesh and preparations have been ramped up due to an increase in the number of dengue cases.