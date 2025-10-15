Delhi’s water crisis needs collective action, say experts at CURE event

Reviving Delhi’s water bodies and the Yamuna requires more than isolated efforts. it demands strong institutions, coordinated action, and multi stakeholder collaboration, experts said at an event titled “Dastan-e-Barapullah: A Collective Narrative of Urban Water Rejuvenation”, organised by the Centre for Urban and Regional Excellence (CURE) at Alliance Française de Delhi. Experts also spoke of improper town planning, including how stormwater drains have turned into sewage channels. Multiple instances of Gurugram flooding this monsoon, even after moderate showers, was a key example, they said. (Representational image)

“Urbanisation is happening at such a frantic pace that it has to be anchored by strong institutions and empowered leadership,” said Vandana Bhatnagar, a development finance and institutional expert, at a discussion on the revival of water bodies in Delhi.

She pointed to the Delhi Jal Board’s frequent leadership changes—four to five CEOs in as many years—which makes accountability impossible. “We need high-level oversight, perhaps from the LG’s office, and independent regulatory bodies like the other cities have.”

The discussion, part of CURE’s Water Security and Sustainability Hub Project, and supported by Newcastle University, brought together policymakers, technical experts, and community representatives to explore sustainable, inclusive, and nature-based solutions to urban water management.

Highlighting corporate involvement, Tara Chand, Head of CSR at OakNorth, said cleaning the Yamuna would require thousands of crores, far beyond the scope of current CSR funds. “What we need is a collective, mission-mode approach where corporate funding, technical expertise and government efforts converge to revive the Yamuna and urban water bodies meaningfully.”

Suchismita Mukhopadhyay, Lead of Advocacy at CDRI, stressed proactive resilience in city planning. “The cost of inaction is always higher—not just in monetary losses, but in recovery time and human suffering,” she said, urging hybrid, nature-based solutions and strengthened departmental capacity for long-term urban water resilience.