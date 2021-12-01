Delhi: Validity of learners’ licence extended till January 2022

The Delhi transport department on Tuesday extended the validity of learners’ driving licence (DL) by two months in the wake of Covid-19 and the ensuing difficulty in securing driving test slots to get a permanent DL.

The department has also extended the validity of different transport-related documents, including permits, fitness and registration certificates till December 31, 2020.

“On the request of Delhi people and their interest, the transport department has validity of all the documents that expired between February 1,2020 and November 30, 2021, and has been extended by the transport department till December 31, 2021,” tweeted transport minister Kailash Gahlot.

The validity of learners’ licences that expired between February 1 and November 30 this year has been extended up to January 31, 2022, said an order issued by the transport department on Tuesday.

“Considering numerous requests received and keeping in mind difficulties faced by Delhi Learning License holders in getting slots for Driving license test, we have extended validity of LL that has expired between 01.02.20 & 30.11.21 for 2 more months,i.e, till 31.01.22,” the department tweeted.