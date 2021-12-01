Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi: Validity of learners’ licence extended till January 2022
delhi news

Delhi: Validity of learners’ licence extended till January 2022

The transport department has also extended the validity of different transport-related documents, including permits, fitness and registration certificates till December 31, 2020
The validity of learners’ licences that expired between February 1 and November 30 this year has been extended up to January 31, 2022, said an order issued by the transport department on Tuesday. (Picture for representation only/HT Archive)
The validity of learners’ licences that expired between February 1 and November 30 this year has been extended up to January 31, 2022, said an order issued by the transport department on Tuesday. (Picture for representation only/HT Archive)
Published on Dec 01, 2021 12:00 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

The Delhi transport department on Tuesday extended the validity of learners’ driving licence (DL) by two months in the wake of Covid-19 and the ensuing difficulty in securing driving test slots to get a permanent DL.

The department has also extended the validity of different transport-related documents, including permits, fitness and registration certificates till December 31, 2020.

“On the request of Delhi people and their interest, the transport department has validity of all the documents that expired between February 1,2020 and November 30, 2021, and has been extended by the transport department till December 31, 2021,” tweeted transport minister Kailash Gahlot.

The validity of learners’ licences that expired between February 1 and November 30 this year has been extended up to January 31, 2022, said an order issued by the transport department on Tuesday.

“Considering numerous requests received and keeping in mind difficulties faced by Delhi Learning License holders in getting slots for Driving license test, we have extended validity of LL that has expired between 01.02.20 & 30.11.21 for 2 more months,i.e, till 31.01.22,” the department tweeted.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 01, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out