Delhiwale: A spot like no other
This day, last year: hundreds of pigeons around freedom fighter Asaf Ali’s statue.
This day, this year: hundreds of pigeons are still around the same statue.
Yet, the place has been transformed.
This can become one of the loveliest little places to lounge in the entire national capital region (NCR). It is still not open, so nothing official about this sneak preview.
Earlier, the plaza at the head of Asaf Ali Road was impossible to penetrate. Every inch of the land was occupied by pigeons. All through the day, people would get grains from the grain hawkers sitting by the statue, and feed the fat birds. The scene was reminiscent of Roman vomitoriums where the guests would eat and eat, throw up, and eat again. The whole ground, as well as the venerable statue, stayed stained with the bird droppings.
Some months ago the plaza was barricaded. This afternoon, the birds are as packed as ever, but the dirty ground has given way to a thick bed of grass. That’s right, there has been a facelift. Shinny benches are scattered around the lawn.
This new garden will open soon, assures a car parking attendant nearby, gesturing towards the plaza’s recently installed lamp posts, still covered in plastic. He credits the renovation to a joint enterprise of Delhi Metro with the city’s municipal corporation.
A gap through the barricade makes it possible to enter the enclosure. The photo above doesn’t convey even half the beauty the place is exuding. It is tranquil to sit on a bench, to gaze upon the statue, to observe the society of birds. The Mughal-era Dill Gate, nearby, adds gravity to the backdrop. The traffic speeding along the avenues is incessant but its unsteady rumble fails to shatter the shanti.
There certainly are many places in the big wide metropolis to feed the pigeons (such as the Masjid Udyan in Gurugram, etc), but nowhere will you find benches dispersed so picturesquely around a bird-filled nook, presided over by a stately statue, and with a centuries-old monument within easy sight.
Such panoramas are common in European cities, where they tend to be a popular meeting point for the locals (check Henri Cartier-Bresson photos). Now, our Delhi, too, has one. Hoping the place is unveiled asap. Just a few steps away from Delhi Gate metro station.
-
7 Haryana districts fail to achieve DSR sowing target
The cash-incentive scheme of the Haryana government launched to cut area under water-guzzling paddy cultivation by promoting the direct seeded rice (DSR) technique attracted a good response from farmers despite seven districts of the state failing to achieve the given target. As per the latest figures of the state agriculture department, over 22,685 farmers of the state have registered their 1.08 lakh acres for the direct seeded rice scheme.
-
Carrying kirpan is constitutional right of Sikhs: Sangrur MP
Sangrur MP Simranjit Singh Mann said on Thursday that carrying kirpan or religious symbols is the constitutional right of every Sikh. He said Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar should stake claims on the parts of Uttar Pradesh instead of seeking land for new a separate building for the state assembly in Chandigarh. He said that he will continue to fight for the rights of Sikhs.
-
Separate assembly building: Government diluting Haryana’s claim over Chandigarh, says Hooda
Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday accused the BJP-JJP coalition government of diluting Haryana's claim over Chandigarh by seeking a separate assembly building. The Leader of the Opposition told reporters at a press briefing that Haryana has a complete right over Chandigarh in the 60:40 ratio. He alleged that whether it is Chandigarh or Bhakra Beas Management Board, the state government is hurting the rights of Haryana, everywhere.
-
5 men killed as car hits tree at Narnaul in Mahendragarh
Rohtak Five men working with the Army's engineering branch at Delhi were killed when the car in which they were travelling hit a tree near Raghunathpura bypass in Mahendragarh's Narnaul on Wednesday night, said the police. The deceased have been identified as Hajari Lal, 56 of Pataudi in Gurugram, Gautam Saini, 31, a resident of Narnaul, Hansraj, 55 of Sonepat, Jai Bhagwan, 45 of Kaithal and a native of Delhi, 49, Om Prakash.
-
Woman out for walk in Chandigarh’s Sector 29 loses phone to snatchers
A woman out for a walk in Sector 29 on Wednesday night became the latest victim of snatchers. The complainant, a resident of Sector 29, 25, Varsha, told the police that after returning from work, she, along with her friend, had gone for a walk around 10 pm. While walking near Peer Baba Dargah in Sector 29, two youths approached her on foot, snatched her mobile phone and ran away.
