Delhiwale: Not so ‘regal’ after all
The back lane of the Regal cinema building appears timeless. Long before the cinema shut down in 2017, the area’s architecture looked as shabby as it does today. The lane has always been composed of colourless buildings — mostly rear portions of edifices that look much better on the other side, the one facing the shopping lanes. Backstairs and air conditioned units have been covering the same back walls for years like inveterate skin boils. It felt as though the place will always stay the same.
And yet, our restless city doesn’t like stability. It builds and destroys and shifts from one place to another. It takes here to give elsewhere. It creates new places and forgets others. And now, the enduring setting of this forgotten back lane is undergoing its slow metamorphosis.
Take the lunch stall that used to be so crowded before the pandemic — it no longer exists. Further, the pink tiles of the men’s lavatory have lost their colour. A brown dog is walking past shuttered storefronts. The lane is empty. It is like being in a city that has been abandoned overnight by its citizens.
For long, despite its dishevelled setting, this lane has been home to a mix of businesses, including a numerologist. The numerologist’s office is locked. Many of the buildings seem uninhabited.
Their windows are blocked with bricks, in the same way the courtesan Anarkali was walled alive by emperor Akbar in Mughal-e-Azam. Around the corner used to be the India Coffee Centre, which served coffee from southern India to the President. No sign of it now.
Then there’s a building incompletely draped in protective green nets, indicating some construction activity. Since the structure has been standing here vacant, derelict for many years, one can imagine it is being replaced by something new. A person working in a nearby courier office nods to the assessment. When? He doesn’t know. He points to the tin barricades lining the pavement around the building, without labourers in sight.
Until recently, the windows of this building would be flapped open at all times, even though the building itself was deserted. Wild creepers would come out of them. But now all windows are shut. The green nets are blowing softly in the dusty slow-roasting breeze. There is no sign of any greenery. The tree standing beside the building has neither leaves, nor birds — perfectly encapsulating the spirit of the place.
JNU non-veg row: 60 students, staff quizzed, no arrests so far
The Delhi Police have recorded the statements of over 60 people in connection with the clash between two student groups at Jawaharlal Nehru University on April 10. There have been no arrests in the case so far. An investigator said that, as part of the probe, police are analysing video footage obtained from social media. At least 20 students sustained injuries during the clash, said police.
No police help, demolition drive halted for second day
The South Delhi Municipal Corporation's plan to carry out anti-encroachment drives in Okhla failed to take off on Friday after Delhi Police declined to provide police personnel for assistance and protection for the second consecutive day, saying that most of force was already engaged in law-and-order duty to ensure peaceful Friday prayers. Police also warned that any action in the “extremely sensitive” south-east district during the month of Ramzan may lead to a “major law-and-order problem”.
Mehbooba Mufti bats for India-Pakistan dialogue again to resolve Kashmir issue
Amid a spike in terror activities, including the recent Sunjuwan terror attack, the president of the People's Democratic Party and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Friday again batted for the Indo-Pak dialogue to resolve the Kashmir issue. On April 22, two days ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Jammu, two Jaish fidayeens and a CISF officer were killed in an encounter in Jalalabad near Sunjuwan military station.
DDR against MLA: Payal police station sees three SHOs in three days
Khanna's Payal station house officer sub-inspector Satwinder Singh, who had filed a DDR against Aam Aadmi Party MLA Manwinder Singh Giaspura from Payal constituency for misbehaving and threatening, has been transferred to the Police Lines. Sub-inspector Gurpartap Singh, who had replaced Satwinder, has also been transferred within 24 hours of his joining. Now, sub-inspector Amrik Singh has been posted to the Payal police station as SHO on Friday.
Thousands offer prayers on Jumat-ul-Vida at Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar
A biggest congregation in Kashmir on Jumat-ul-Vida, the last Friday of the holy month of Ramazan, was held at Hazratbal Dargah where thousands offered prayers amid tight security arrangements. National Confrence president Farooq Abdullah and vice-president Omar Abdullah also offered prayers at Dargah Hazratbal. On the occasion prayers were held for the peace in Valley. Big religious gatherings were also held at mosques across Kashmir.
