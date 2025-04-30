Delhiwale: Portrait of a citizen

In the afternoon heat of late April, Hadees, a rickshaw puller, is waiting for his next customer. Seated at the backof the rickshaw, parked under the shade of a peepal tree, he agrees to become a part of our Proust Questionnaire series, in which citizens are nudged to make “Parisian parlour confessions”, all to explore our distinct experiences. In the afternoon heat of late April, Hadees, a rickshaw puller, is waiting for his next customer. (HT)

What do you appreciate the most in your friends?

When needed, they quietly lend me money… and quietly take it back when I return the amount.

Your main fault.

Being unable to rise in life is my big fault. I started as a rickshaw walla 23 years ago, and I’m still a rickshaw walla. Not enough money to buy the more convenient battery rickshaw, costing 1.5 lakh rupees.

Your favourite occupation.

I’m yet to experience it—to drive battery rickshaw.

What would be your greatest misfortune?

My life is my misfortune. I make my living from a rented rickshaw, and I live in a rented house.

Your idea of happiness.

To own my own house.

Your favourite colour and flower.

Gora, genda.

Your favourite bird.

It is a very colourful, hari-peeli bird. Can’t recall the name.

Your heroes in real life.

My parents. They tried to educate me but things went beyond our control. I am the oldest among their five children. Since my siblings were very young when mother died, my father was forced to stay at home, and look after them, while I had to quit my studies to make a living for our family.

Your favourite food and drink.

Meat, daru.

Your favourite names.

Names of my children and my wife. Yamin, Shamsher, Asim, Arif—my sons, they are labourers. Shehzadi, Shanno, Sapna—my daughters, all are married. Raseedan, my wife.

The natural talent you’d like to be gifted with.

I want my arms and legs to remain in working condition, so that I can continue to work as a rickshaw walla.

What is your present state of mind?

I’m thinking when will I get my next sawari.

How do you wish to die?

While not owing money to anyone.