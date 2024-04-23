 Delhiwale: Remembrance of phones past | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Delhiwale: Remembrance of phones past

ByMayank Austen Soofi
Apr 23, 2024 06:46 AM IST

Exorcist Syed Nabi Ahmed's transition from a black rotary dial to a modern landline phone symbolizes a shift in traditions in Old Delhi.

Time passes. Caller tunes change. For a long time, a black rotary dial telephone graced exorcist Syed Nabi Ahmed’s chamber, here in Old Delhi. He then replaced it three years ago with a modern landline. No longer was he obliged to use his finger to rotate the wheel, soon falling into the habit of pressing numbered buttons.

Nabi Ahmad’s modern phone is placed exactly where the old phone was—beside his late brother’s black-and-white portrait. (HT Photo)
Nabi Ahmad’s modern phone is placed exactly where the old phone was—beside his late brother’s black-and-white portrait. (HT Photo)

Frankly, the old phone was more matchy-matchy with the world of Nabi Ahmed, the torchbearer of an old tradition. Through “jhar-pooch” and “blessings,” he heals people “possessed by djinns and black magic”.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

The venerable gent inherited the legacy from his forefathers, and is passing it down to the next generation. His eldest son has started sharing some of his responsibilities, though right now the young man in white kurta-pajama is sitting outside by a flower stall.

Nabi Ahmad’s modern phone is placed exactly where the old phone was—beside his late brother’s black-and-white portrait. “My family of healers have been sitting on this spot since the time Jama Masjid came up.” The sandstone mosque across the street dates from the 17th century, while the chamber’s phone dates from the late 1990s, “when I was urged to get a telephone so that appointments with patients could be made in advance”.

Consequently, Nabi Ahmad picked up his first phone—a second-hand Western Electric device—for 600 from the next-door Meena Bazar. A lock was installed into the dial to prevent misuse.

While that phone continues to be functional, Nabi Ahmad removed it from the chamber “because it was an antique object and could be stolen”. The phone was dispatched to his “Jumna-paar” home in Kailash Nagar, where it lies idle like a mummified pharaoh.

The next phone, acquired from Lajpat Rai market for 900, died months ago, prompting Nabi Ahmed to finally get a mobile phone. It is one of those old-fashioned “button wala” keypad devices with a screen that only shows text messages.

Holding it in his hands, Nabi Ahmad remarks that the mobile doesn’t give him the satisfaction of “the conversation undertaken over a landline”. Turning to the dysfunctional landline phone, he remarks: “This is now just for show.”

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Delhi / Delhiwale: Remembrance of phones past
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On