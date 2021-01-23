IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhiwale: Stories on the move
Today she shares a poem she wrote when brother, Vikas, was starting a new life in Europe. (While posing for a snap, her younger son, Samarth, tiptoes from behind, and photo-bombs the portrait.)
Today she shares a poem she wrote when brother, Vikas, was starting a new life in Europe. (While posing for a snap, her younger son, Samarth, tiptoes from behind, and photo-bombs the portrait.)
delhi news

Delhiwale: Stories on the move

Jyoti Vij Ahuja is also a writer, who exploited the pandemic by compiling her short stories into a self-published e-book, Marital Bliss & Other Things.
READ FULL STORY
By Mayank Austen Soofi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 04:10 AM IST

She is an engineer in a Noida-based multinational, but has been working from her home in Vikaspuri since March last year, because of you-know-what.

But Jyoti Vij Ahuja is also a writer, who exploited the pandemic by compiling her short stories into a self-published e-book, Marital Bliss & Other Things.

Ms Ahuja, 39, wrote these stories during her two-hour daily Metro trip from home to work and back, she says in a WhatsApp video chat. The commute was the most creative aspect of her day—it would give her ideas for prose and also for occasional poetry. “Looking at strangers’ faces, I would try to imagine the stories behind them.” Her writing pad was a tablet—husband Gagan’s gift.

Today she shares a poem she wrote when brother, Vikas, was starting a new life in Europe. (While posing for a snap, her younger son, Samarth, tiptoes from behind, and photo-bombs the portrait.)

The immigrant

If I were you, I wouldn’t have left as soon as I had turned twenty-one,

Leaving pale memories at home and its sullen owners comforting themselves,

Dusting the dirt off your little belongings, in a hope that you may need them when you return.

If I were you, I wouldn’t have chosen a place where sun shines only for a few months in a year,

Unlike our own land where the tan is not a statement but a by-product.

If I were you I wouldn’t have needed to do currency conversions in my head, every time I had stopped by an unknown roadside joint to have a meal.

If I were you, I wouldn’t have had the heart to make space for the immigrants from that hostile neighbouring land of ours.

But there, they were as attached to you as if they belonged to the same bloodline.

That hard-to-ignore resemblance: of the same colour, of the familiar dialect or that twin expression of brotherhood.

If I were you, I wouldn’t have mustered the courage to stand for my dreams: To make big in the world of strangers, miles away from my birthplace.

Getting glances, some loathsome, some surprised, others plain indifferent but never familiar.

How I wish sometimes that I were you, so that I could have just for once

Felt the pains and joys of leaving the beloved motherland.

Left behind but never forgotten, memories etched deep inside my soul.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi
app
Close
e-paper
Today she shares a poem she wrote when brother, Vikas, was starting a new life in Europe. (While posing for a snap, her younger son, Samarth, tiptoes from behind, and photo-bombs the portrait.)
Today she shares a poem she wrote when brother, Vikas, was starting a new life in Europe. (While posing for a snap, her younger son, Samarth, tiptoes from behind, and photo-bombs the portrait.)
delhi news

Delhiwale: Stories on the move

By Mayank Austen Soofi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 04:10 AM IST
Jyoti Vij Ahuja is also a writer, who exploited the pandemic by compiling her short stories into a self-published e-book, Marital Bliss & Other Things.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Earlier, the Delhi Police proposed a route map to the farmers where they could hold a tractor rally on January 26.(ANI file photo)
Earlier, the Delhi Police proposed a route map to the farmers where they could hold a tractor rally on January 26.(ANI file photo)
delhi news

Farmers at Singhu border allege bid to infiltrate, spark violence

By shiv sunny, Anvit Srivastava
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 02:14 AM IST
The development came on a day when talks between the farmers and the government broke down, and they said they will go ahead with their January 26 tractor rally inside the national capital – a demonstration that the government is attempting to avert.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Three districts in the Capital have so far recorded a coverage rate lower than Delhi’s average — Shahdara, North (43.3%) and New Delhi (47.6%).(AFP)
Three districts in the Capital have so far recorded a coverage rate lower than Delhi’s average — Shahdara, North (43.3%) and New Delhi (47.6%).(AFP)
delhi news

Only 35% health care workers in Delhi's Shahdara district have got jab so far

By Anonna Dutt, Abhishek Dey
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 01:49 AM IST
The nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive kicked off on January 16, after which registered health care workers in the Capital have received shots on January 18, 19 and 21 across 81 inoculation centres.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The interventions suggested by the tool can be implemented by the pollution control boards and its implementation can be monitored by citizen watch groups and NGOs, the statement said.(Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)
The interventions suggested by the tool can be implemented by the pollution control boards and its implementation can be monitored by citizen watch groups and NGOs, the statement said.(Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)
delhi news

Air quality panel ropes in agencies to develop tool to read nature of emissions

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 01:28 AM IST
The sources of emissions covered will include industries, transport, power plants, residential, DG sets, road dust, agricultural burning, refuse burning, construction dust, ammonia, volatile organic compounds, landfills etc.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On Friday, Kejriwal chaired a review meeting on the project in which he directed officials of the DSIIDC – a government company with the expertise of infrastructure development in industrial areas – to strictly stick to deadlines.(ANI Photo)
On Friday, Kejriwal chaired a review meeting on the project in which he directed officials of the DSIIDC – a government company with the expertise of infrastructure development in industrial areas – to strictly stick to deadlines.(ANI Photo)
delhi news

Deadline extended by nine months for phase 1 of Rani Khera business park project

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 01:22 AM IST
The business park – spread over an area of 150 acres in Rani Khera village near the Indira Gandhi International Airport – is meant to become a hub for enterprises in the technology and services sectors.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Officials from the Union environment ministry said they were keeping a close watch to ensure more bird flu cases are not reported from the Delhi zoo or any other part of the Capital.(AFP Photo. Representative image)
Officials from the Union environment ministry said they were keeping a close watch to ensure more bird flu cases are not reported from the Delhi zoo or any other part of the Capital.(AFP Photo. Representative image)
delhi news

Delhi: Six samples from zoo test negative for avian flu

By Soumya Pillai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 01:03 AM IST
Ramesh Pandey, director, National Zoological Park in Delhi said that while the zoo has not reported any fresh case of the flu, safety protocols have not been relaxed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IMD scientists said the drop in temperature on Friday was caused because the fog layer in the early hours moved further away from the ground, which did not allow temperatures to rise during the day.(Sanchit Khanna/HT file photo)
IMD scientists said the drop in temperature on Friday was caused because the fog layer in the early hours moved further away from the ground, which did not allow temperatures to rise during the day.(Sanchit Khanna/HT file photo)
delhi news

Delhi gets colder: Temperature to fall further from Sunday, IMD predicts

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:42 AM IST
On Friday, the minimum temperature recorded at Delhi’s Safdarjung weather station, considered the official marker for the city, was 4.2°C — three below the season’s normal. The maximum temperature, meanwhile, was 18.6°C — three below normal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

‘Presumption of innocence’ should not be destroyed, court says while hearing riots case

By Press Trust of India, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:20 AM IST
A city court on Friday said the “presumption of innocence” should not be destroyed at the threshold of the justice process through a media trial, while hearing a plea moved by former Jawaharlal Nehru University student Umar Khalid alleging a “vicious media campaign” against him in a Delhi riots case
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Only 35% health care workers in Shahdara district have got Covid jab so far, lowest in Delhi

By Anonna Dutt and Abhishek Dey, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:20 AM IST
After four rounds of Covid-19 inoculation in the national capital, Shahdara district has seen the lowest number of health care workers immunised so far, with a little more than 1/3rd of all targeted beneficiaries receiving the jab over the past week
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Three held for running fake call centre, duping job aspirants of money

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:18 AM IST
Police on Friday said they had arrested three persons for allegedly running a fake call centre through which they were cheating job aspirants of money by offering them jobs in a non-existent automobile company
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Deadline extended by nine months for phase 1 of Rani Khera business park project

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:17 AM IST
The Delhi government has pushed the deadline for the completion of the first phase of the upcoming business park at Rani Khera by nine months, in view of the delay caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, said a senior government official on Friday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Commercial vehicle owners duped of cash by racketeers who gave them forged entry stickers

By Karn Pratap Singh, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:16 AM IST
Police are looking for an organised syndicate involved in issuing fake “No Entry Permission (NEP)” stickers to commercial goods vehicles for plying in Delhi during restricted hours, thus duping vehicle owners of money and also causing financial losses to the government
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo for representational purposes.(Karn Singh/ HT Photo)
File photo for representational purposes.(Karn Singh/ HT Photo)
delhi news

Fire breaks out at an automobile service centre in Delhi's Uttam Nagar area

Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:20 AM IST
Efforts are currently on to douse the fire at the service centre and more details are awaited.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A flock of migrating demoiselle cranes fills the sky in Almaty Region, Kazakhstan. (Pavel Mikheyev / REUTERS)
A flock of migrating demoiselle cranes fills the sky in Almaty Region, Kazakhstan. (Pavel Mikheyev / REUTERS)
delhi news

Samples of dead cranes in Delhi zoo test negative for bid flu: Officials

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 12:20 PM IST
Last week, samples from a dead owl in the Delhi zoo had tested positive for avian influenza.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress president Sonia Gandhi addresses a CWC meeting via video conferencing, in New Delhi, in June 2020. (File photo)
Congress president Sonia Gandhi addresses a CWC meeting via video conferencing, in New Delhi, in June 2020. (File photo)
delhi news

CWC meeting today likely to take stand on Arnab chat leak, farm protests

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 10:47 AM IST
The top executive body of the Congress may ask for a repeal of the laws a day after farmer bodies rejected the government’s proposal to put the laws in abeyance for up to 18 months
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP