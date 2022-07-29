Delhiwale | The self-made man
- A new arrival in the city: No second thoughts, no doubt, absolutely no dilemma. Aryan Khan, 18, arrived in Delhi a week ago, and is as clear as a glassy stream about his aims
Such intense focus presupposes a person to look solemn, serious and boring. But Aryan Khan’s carefree expressions are that of a laid-back man who must be crooning love songs in his waking hours. “I love Hindi film songs,” he affirms, squeezing out a fistful of shaving foam from a tube. His rehearsed hand spreads the white foam evenly on a customer’s face, here in this modest central Delhi barber shop. Just then his mobile phone rings to the tunes of Chikni chameli, a dance number from a 2012 blockbuster.
Looking boldly at his reflection in the mirror, the young man flashes a smile. “I learned hair cutting in our village shop—Azad Hair Saloon…. worked there for a year.” He opens a drawer, unwraps a new razor, sprays a sanitiser all over it, and inserts it into a razor holder.
This is his life’s first true job, he insists. Conceding that he could have built his career in the village, or in the home district’s biggest city (Meerut), he explains that it was important for him to move to Delhi. Deftly manoeuvring the razor on the delicate region between the customer’s nose and upper lip, he says that “my parents have to feel proud about me. Our relatives, our neighbours, our village need to see that the ladka (boy) left for a big city, that he established himself successfully… this way stature of my parents shall greatly increase.”
He continues to shave, remaining silent but smiling frequently. In the end, he rubs the small soap-like phitkari (alum block) on the customer’s face. So far so good, he says contentedly, not caring to mention if he is referring to the shave he just did or to his early days in Delhi.
Posing for a portrait, Aryan Khan laughs, responding to a query: “Yes, Shahrukh Khan’s son has the same name as mine.”
‘Irregularities’ in welfare schemes: Former Sangrur assistant labour commissioner given clean chit
Sangrur: Days after issuing a show-cause notice to then assistant labour commissioner of Sangrur, who is now posted as ALC, Ludhiana, for allegedly giving benefit of welfare schemes to ineligible persons, the Punjab Building and Other Construction Workers' Welfare Board of the state labour department has given clean chit to him.
1.1 lakh Indians, OCI cardholders visited Kartarpur gurdwara using corridor: Govt
New Delhi: A total of 1,10,670 Indians and overseas citizenship of India cardholders visited Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan using the Kartarpur corridor, the government said on Friday. The corridor linking Dera Baba Nanak in India's Gurdaspur with the gurdwara in Pakistan's Kartarpur was thrown open in November 2019. Gurdwara Darbar Sahib is located in Pakistan's Narowal district across the Ravi, about four km from the Dera Baba Nanak shrine.
Moga to be garbage-free under Swachh Bharat Mission
Moga : Under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Gramin), the Union government has decided to make villages of two districts of the country, including Moga in Punjab, free of liquid and solid wastes. The second district is in Odisha. Moga deputy commissioner Kulwant Singh said the work to make the villages garbage-free will be implemented jointly by the water supply and sanitation department and the panchayati raj department under MGNREGA.
Burberry’s new campaign features 4-year-old Sahib as first Sikh model
London : British Luxury brand Burberry has garnered a lot of applause for its inclusive campaign. The luxury brand recently launched their 'Back To School' kidswear campaign featuring London-based four-year-old Sikh child model Sahib Singh. Making waves for being inclusive and bringing to the fore diversity in fashion, Burberry has, for the first time, had a Sikh child model as the brand's face. Netizens are applauding the brand for the representation of South Asian faces.
SGPC shoots off legal notice to motivational speaker for animating 10th Sikh guru
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee has sent a legal notice to a famous motivational speaker, Dr. Vivek Bindra, for allegedly animating the personality of the tenth Sikh guru, Guru Gobind Singh, and depicting the Sikh history in a wrong manner. SGPC assistant secretary, media, Kulwinder Singh Ramdas said that Bindra disobeyed despite the fact that animation or filming of personality of Sikh gurus is forbidden as per the order of Sri Akal Takht Sahib.
