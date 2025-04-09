Delhiwale: Two lives

Viren says he is a grad student. Shaan says he works in a hospital. Although residing in adjacent East Delhi neighbourhoods, they initially met on Instagram. The two eventually interacted outside the virtual world for the first time in the distant Tughlakabad Fort. Now they meet regularly, they say, usually in the evening after being done with the day’s obligations. This warm weekday evening, they are in Connaught Place, silently sitting by the side of a small plaza in Middle Lane, facing the white columns of the colonial-era shopping arcade. The 8pm traffic rush is moving on the smoggy road behind them. Viren and Shaan agree to jointly become a part of our Proust Questionnaire series, in which citizens are nudged to make “Parisian parlour confessions”, all to explore our distinct experiences. While posing for a portrait, they decide to be photographed in such a way that their faces remain unseen. This warm weekday evening, they are in Connaught Place, silently sitting by the side of a small plaza in Middle Lane, facing the white columns of the colonial-era shopping arcade (HT Photo)

Your favourite food.

Viren: Matar paneer.

Shaan: Shahi paneer.

The principal aspect of your personality.

V: I’m kind of a nerd.

S: My soul is pure.

Your favourite qualities in a man.

V: Gentleness.

S: Humility and humaneness.

Your main fault.

V: I easily get aggressive.

S: I easily get panicky.

Your favourite occupation.

V: Singing.

S: Helping people. I know it might sound fake to you. But I really mean it.

Your idea of happiness.

V: Being with Shaan.

S: Being with Viren, for ever.

Where would you like to live?

V: South Delhi.

S: Los Angeles.

Your favourite flower.

V: Sunflower.

S: Rose.

Your favourite bird.

V: Peacock.

S: Peacock.

What do you hate the most?

V: Disloyalty.

S: Lies.

How do you wish to die?

V: With Shaan, while we are visiting some holy town together. I’m very religious.

S: With Viren by my side.

What is your present state of mind?

V: At this moment, I’m thinking of Shaan. I think of him even when I’m with him.

S: I’m thinking of Viren. I think of him 24/7.