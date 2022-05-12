Denied boarding, Air India passenger suffers ‘panic attack’ at Delhi airport
A woman allegedly suffered what appeared to be a “panic attack” at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport last week after she was reportedly stopped and denied passage at the boarding gates by the Air India staff. The incident came to the fore on Wednesday after a video of the woman lying on the floor was widely shared on social media throughout the day.The airline later issued a statement stating the woman and two other passengers with her had arrived late and the boarding gates had shut by then.
In the video, the woman can been seen lying on the floor next to the Air India counter at the boarding gate with the airline staff hovering over her. Her two-co passengers are heard asking for assistance and for a doctor to be called.
Air India said a doctor and CISF personnel were called in by its staff; however, the passenger started feeling better by the time the doctor arrived and refused any medical or wheelchair assistance.
According to the airline, the claims made in the video were “misleading”.
“A video clipping is circulating on various digital platforms showing an incident at Delhi Airport involving one Air India passenger. It is conveying a misleading image of Air India being apathetic towards a passenger, who is seen lying near the gate,” the airline said.
“Air India always accords top priority to passenger safety and comfort. However, as a responsible airline, we have to adhere to rules laid down by the regulatory authorities and, in any case, we could not delay the flight especially when all passengers had boarded on-time. We hope this clears the air on the above issue,” the airline further said.
An airport official also confirmed that the incident took place last week and the woman recovered by the time a doctor arrived on the scene.
Will continue to ask questions of Kejriwal, says Bagga
New Delhi: Delhi BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga on Wednesday said that he is not deterred by the police action as he maintained that he “will continue to ask tough questions” to AAP convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. Speaking at the Delhi BJP headquarters after his arrest by the Punjab Police last week, Bagga said he was “illegally arrested” and “kidnapped” by Punjab Police as he questioned Kejriwal about his poll promises.
Noida airport’s wins international award for best infrastructure
The upcoming Noida International Airport at Jewar has been awarded the Architectural Review Future Projects Best Infrastructure Award 2022'. This prestigious international award has been presented to the Greenfield airport for its passenger terminal, designed by a consortium comprising the Nordic Office of Architecture, Grimshaw Architects, Haptic Architects and STUP Consultants. According to officials, the design merges Indian warmth and hospitality with Swiss efficiency, while complementing customer comfort with sustainability and flexibility for future needs.
More demolitions in parts of south Delhi; drive aborted at Seelampur
Demolition drives against illegal encroachments were carried out across the city on Wednesday, with structures cleared in South Delhi's Meharchand Market, Lodhi Colony, Ayanagar and Chhatarpur, although officials had to abort their attempt at northeast Delhi's Seelampur, with the East Delhi municipal corporation saying it did not have adequate police backup. EDMC mayor Shyam Sunder Aggarwal said the civic body removed encroachments on the stretch between Karkardooma and Rishabh Vihar, where he said, one bulldozer and eight trucks were deployed.
Man sells wife’s jewellery after being forced to pay ₹3L to instant loan apps
Police on Tuesday registered a case against unidentified persons after a 44-year-old IT professional of Sector 7 alleged harassment, public shaming and threats by representatives of certain loan provider apps. Police said Vishal Diwan, the complainant took a loan of about ₹24,000 via five apps in October and was forced to pay back ₹3.5 lakh to 10 more apps within a month due to the high rate of interest.
Delhi: Man faces action for giving communal colour to act by vandals
Legal action was taken against a 48-year-old resident of north-west Delhi's Mahendra Park for allegedly making a police control room call that “targeted a community” and gave an allegedly communal colour to an act of mischief, the police said on Wednesday. Deputy commissioner of police (north-west) Usha Rangnani said the police received a call at 6.15am on Wednesday reporting that “Muslim boys” had broken the windows of vehicles in the Mahendra Park area.
