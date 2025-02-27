Desilting of most drains to finish by May 31: Delhi’s I&FC dept

The Delhi government irrigation and flood control (I&FC) department, in an undertaking to the National Green Tribunal, has stated that it will complete desilting 23 out of 24 major drains in the Capital by May 31 — before the onset of the monsoons. The department said the Najafgarh drain, which is Delhi’s largest, will take longer to desilt, and set a deadline of June 2027 for the water body. (HT PHOTO)

NGT is hearing multiple pleas filed on Delhi’s stormwater drains, with petitions from residents of Nizamuddin West, Defence Colony, and Shahdara, among other neighbourhoods across the city, seeking action against the sewage flowing through the Capital’s drains. The pleas have pointed out that the sewage has led to foul smell and waterlogging during the rainy season.

In January 2023, data shared by Delhi’s environment department with an NGT-appointed high-level committee on the Yamuna revealed that the Najafgarh drain accounted for 68.71% of wastewater being discharged into the river, followed by the Shahdara drain (10.9%) and the Barapullah drain (3.15%).

The green court in December 2024 had sought a status report from I&FC, soon after it took charge of Delhi’s drainage network. The development had taken place following an April 2024 order by the Delhi High Court, which sought the city’s drains be put under one single agency.

In a report dated February 25, I&FC said one drain — Abul Fazal drain — has already been completely desilted. Other drains nearing completion include Moat drain (Vijay ghat) and Civil military drain, where 85% and 78.5% of the silt has been removed. On the other end of the spectrum, work is yet to start on Shastri Park drain, while only 0.67% and 1.36% of the work is complete on Delhi Gate drain and Sen Nursing Home drain respectively, the report added.

The department assured NGT that it aims to meet the timelines it has shared, adding that progress will be regularly reviewed to ensure timely completion.

“Further, a free flow condition shall be maintained during the rainy season and provision for the same has been taken in scope of awarded works,” the undertaking stated, adding that the department has deputed third party agencies for regular inspection, as well desilting and its disposal.

Further, I&FC noted, even though all drains in Delhi are now under its jurisdiction, the corresponding additional staff and its budgetary allocation is yet to be done.