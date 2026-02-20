DFS denies fire safety clearance to GPRA units in Nauroji Nagar, Sarojini Nagar over safety lapses

New Delhi: The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) has denied fire safety clearance to two commercial establishments in general pool residential accommodation (GPRA) colonies in Nauroji Nagar and Sarojini Nagar, citing lapse in firefighting infrastructure and emergency preparedness. The letter further noted that exit signages were also not provided at conspicuous locations. (Representative image)

In a letter issued on February 17, DFS stated that its officers conducted an inspection to verify compliance with fire safety requirements at a unit in the World Trade Centre building in Nauroji Nagar on February 2.

According to the letter, the inspection found critical lapses, including that the hydrant line was found dry without water and the hydrant coupling and nozzle from hose reel was also found missing. The letter further noted that exit signages were also not provided at conspicuous locations.

“In view of the above, the application for issuance of no objection certificate /FSC for occupying the space in said floor is rejected… occupancy of the premises without requisite fire safety arrangements will remain at the risk and liability of the owner/occupier,” the letter stated.

The World Trade Centre building is part of the redevelopment of general pool office accommodation (GPOA) at Nauroji Nagar undertaken by the National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC). It is one of the seven redevelopment projects in south Delhi and was completed last year.

DFS also declined fire safety certification for a steel structure classified as a non-residential GPOA building at Africa Avenue near Sarojini Nagar Depot last week.

According to the letter, the building premises were inspected on January 9, and several shortcomings affecting evacuation routes, electrical safety and fire suppression systems were revealed.

“Some places of the corridor were blocked with offices, which could impede emergency evacuation. Sealing of the electrical shaft was also not done,” an official said.

DFS recorded that “smoke management systems in upper floors were non-functional,” while pumps were not on auto mode. It also found that pressurisation in the lift shaft was found to be non-functional.

“In view of above, application for fire safety certificate is rejected. You are requested to rectify the above shortcomings under intimation to this department for further action in the matter,” the letter said.

Both the properties are located within GPRA redevelopment zones where commercial and office facilities have been constructed alongside residential units. The DFS letter indicates that clearance applications may be reconsidered after the identified deficiencies are rectified and compliance with prescribed fire safety norms is ensured.

The fire clearance for another structure in Sarojini Nagar GPRA was rejected in October last year, for which clearance has now been given after the shortcomings were rectified. Under the Sarojini Nagar project, over 10,000 government flats in 160 towers are being made along with a commercial hub with around 600 shops that will include office and retail spaces in a high-street mall.

Fire safety certification is mandatory under applicable regulations for commercial and office establishments to confirm compliance with fire prevention, detection and firefighting measures. The certification process involves inspection of installed systems such as hydrants, smoke management systems, pumps, emergency exits and signage.