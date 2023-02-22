'Dirty politics…': BJP's Rekha Gupta slams AAP as Oberoi wins mayoral poll

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Rekha Gupta - who lost the Delhi mayoral election Wednesday afternoon to the Aam Aadmi Party's Shelly Oberoi - accused the AAP of 'dirty politics' before voting took place, claiming AAP leaders had tried to bribe BJP councillors. Speaking to news agency ANI, she said: "AAP leaders are approaching BJP councillors and offering MLA tickets and money to support… AAP says something, does something and shows something."

Aam Aadmi Party candidates flash victory sign after party's candidate Shelly Oberoi was declared winner of Delhi mayor elections. (HT Photo)

Referring to attempts last month to elect a mayor that devolved into fisticuffs over the aldermen issue - Gupta said: "During the mayoral election in January, the country's people witnessed how AAP created a ruckus in the house. If they have numbers and a majority… then why are they doing this?"

"They have only defended themselves by saying, 'We have not done anything…' but we have proof…" she said, claiming at least 10 BJP councillors had been approached by the AAP. "From our side, we will try (to ensure) that (the) election concludes peacefully," she added when asked about chaos in the House.

Earlier today Oberoi was chosen as Delhi's new mayor and the AAP's Aaley Mohd Iqbal was selected as her deputy. Their elections followed weeks of uncertainty after the party's statement win in December's civic body poll; the AAP won 134 of the city's 250 wards to end the BJP's 15-year reign.

Oberoi, a former Delhi University professor, secured 150 votes while Gupta managed 116 - three more than the number of BJP councillors after two independent legislators and a member of the Congress voted for her.

This was after the Congress said its nine councillors would abstain.

After her election Oberoi thanked Kejriwal, Sisodia and the people of Delhi.

Delhi mayoral polls have seen a pitched AAP-BJP battle over voting privileges for nominated aldermen - an issue settled by the Supreme Court last week.

Clashes over the issue in each of three previous attempts to elect a mayor, a deputy and members of a standing committee led to stalemates.

This prompted Oberoi to move the top court, which finally ended the dispute.

Both Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy have hailed Oberoi and Iqbal for their wins, calling it a victory for the public.

"Today in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, the people of Delhi won and hooliganism was defeated. Shelly Oberoi… congratulations to the people of Delhi on being elected Mayor…" Kejriwal tweeted.

"On being elected Deputy Mayor in Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Aaley Iqbal, many many congratulation... The people won," he added later.

With input from agencies

