DJB pit death victim’s family holds rally; seven detained, later let off

At least seven people were detained on Sunday afternoon outside Bharti College in west Delhi’s Janakpuri after a peaceful foot march held by family members and acquaintances of 25-year-old bank telecaller Kamal Dhyani, who died after falling into a Delhi Jal Board (DJB) pit earlier this month, police said. Police earlier arrested labourer Yogesh and subcontractor Rajesh Kumar Prajapati for allegedly not informing authorities despite seeing Dhyani in the pit (Shutterstock)

Deputy commissioner of police (west) Sharad Bhaskar Darade said those detained were not members of Dhyani’s family or friends and were removed after refusing to disperse even after the protest concluded around 2pm. “There were 60-70 people who had participated in the protest. While others left, seven people refused to leave despite being informed that the protest was allowed only till 2pm. Therefore, they were removed after 4pm and taken to a police station in Dwarka, from where they were released an hour later,” said DCP Dharade.

Dhyani died after falling into a nearly 4.5-metre-deep, unsecured pit around 12.15am on February 6 at the B3B block in Janakpuri while returning home to Palam Colony from his office in Rohini. The pit had been dug nearly 48 hours earlier. His family alleged there were no adequate safety arrangements or barricades.

Police earlier arrested labourer Yogesh and subcontractor Rajesh Kumar Prajapati for allegedly not informing authorities despite seeing Dhyani in the pit. Project contractors Himanshu Gupta and Kavish Gupta are absconding and have secured relief from the Dwarka court, which directed police not to take coercive action against them till February 18.

Dhyani’s brother, Karan Dhyani, said the march sought action against the contractors and DJB officials. “We are not holding these events for any financial compensation. The Delhi government announced ₹10 lakh compensation. But I want to tell the government that we will pay this amount if they can bring my brother back. What we expect from the government is a stringent punishment for the DJB officials whose negligence claimed my brother. We also demand the arrest of the project contractors, Himanshu Gupta and Kavish Gupta. Until then we will continue our demands through similar peaceful rallies,” he said.

Gopal Singh, a representative of a migrant organisation from Uttarakhand, said, “If police response and medical help had arrived on time, his life might have been saved. This is a case of gross negligence.” He added that action should be taken against those responsible, adequate compensation announced and a government job offered to a family member. He said protests would continue if demands were not met.

Placards reading “We will not remain silent” and “Give justice to the son of the hills” were displayed.

The DJB did not respond to HT’s request for a comment on the situation.

(with agency inputs)