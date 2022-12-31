Home / Cities / Delhi News / DMK leader did not die of heart attack, 5 held for murder: Cops

DMK leader did not die of heart attack, 5 held for murder: Cops

Updated on Dec 31, 2022 12:11 AM IST

The motive behind the murder, police said, was financial dealings. The five men arrested are Imran, Thameem, Sulthan, Naseer, Thoufeek and driver Lokesh. Imran and Thameem are related to Masthan while the remaining are their friends

It was believed that DMK leader D Masthan had died due to a heart attack on December 22. The accused include relatives of Masthan, a former MP and vice chairman of Tamil Nadu's Minorities Commission, police said.
Divya Chandrababu

Chennai: Ten days after the death of DMK leader D Masthan, five men were arrested on Friday on charges of murdering him, police said.

It was believed that he had died due to a heart attack on December 22. The accused include relatives of Masthan, a former MP and vice chairman of Tamil Nadu’s Minorities Commission, police said.

Masthan was travelling from Chennai towards Chengalpattu to reach Trichy by car on December 22. Earlier reports said that he suffered chest pain and he was taken to a private hospital where he was declared brought dead.

“Initially we thought it’s a heart attack but later we found signs of a murder,” said R Sibi Chakravarthi, deputy commissioner of police, Tambaram. “The deceased had nail marks on his right check. There was an injury on his lower lip. We suspected that he was smothered.”

The motive behind the murder, police said, was financial dealings. The five men arrested are Imran, Thameem, Sulthan, Naseer, Thoufeek and driver Lokesh. Imran and Thameem are related to Masthan while the remaining are their friends. “Imran had borrowed around 15 lakh from Masthan,” said Chakravarthi. “When Masthan kept asking him to return it, he didn’t like it.”

Masthan’s son had filed a complaint claiming suspicion in his father’s death with the Guduvanchery police in Tambaram city, adjoining Chennai. His autopsy also showed injuries on his body. Police had used CCTV footage and Google maps timeline which showed that Masthan’s car was held up for an hour after crossing the Paranur toll plaza.

Following his death, chief minister and DMK president M K Stalin along with several senior leaders had expressed shock at his sudden death and expressed their condolences on December 22. Now police say that he may have been strangled inside the car.

    Divya Chandrababu

    Divya Chandrababu is an award-winning political and human rights journalist based in Chennai, India. Divya is presently Assistant Editor of the Hindustan Times where she covers Tamil Nadu & Puducherry. She started her career as a broadcast journalist at NDTV-Hindu where she anchored and wrote prime time news bulletins. Later, she covered politics, development, mental health, child and disability rights for The Times of India. Divya has been a journalism fellow for several programs including the Asia Journalism Fellowship at Singapore and the KAS Media Asia- The Caravan for narrative journalism. Divya has a master's in politics and international studies from the University of Warwick, UK. As an independent journalist Divya has written for Indian and foreign publications on domestic and international affairs.

