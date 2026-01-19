New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has completed the relocation and reconstruction of the Park Street Electric Receiving Sub-Station (RSS) as part of the Central Vista project, DMRC said on Sunday. DMRC completes relocation of electrical sub-station

The sub-station, officials said, will ensure uninterrupted power supply to key metro corridors, including the Central Vista Metro line from Indraprastha to R. K. Ashram Marg, and also support upcoming infrastructure in the capital.

The sub-station was originally built in 2010 to supply power to the Airport Line and the Violet Line. However, the facility was dismantled in 2021-2022 to facilitate construction under the Central Vista project. Officials said a new sub-station was taken up in 2023 on alternate land provided by the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) and was completed in December 2025.

Anuj Dayal, principal executive director of corporate communications at DMRC, said: “All major existing electrical equipment has been re-erected and commissioned, including 66kV (kiloVolt) power transformers, 66kV GIS panels, 33kV panels, and 25kV GIS panels. The new combined RSS will supply power to the metro trains and stations of the Airport Line and Violet Line. An additional 25kV feeders are provided for traction power requirements of the upcoming Central Vista Metro Line (Indraprastha to R K Ashram Marg) under its Phase-5A expansion project.”

The Union Cabinet recently approved three additional corridors under the Phase-5A expansion. Apart from the R. K. Ashram Marg to Indraprastha corridor, the other two include Tughlakabad to Kalindi Kunj and Aerocity to Terminal-1 (IGI).

Dayal said the new facility has been constructed as per the latest standards and includes an upgraded sub-station automation system, energy efficient variable refrigerant flow (VRF) air conditioning, and LED lighting.

Officials said that advanced safety features such as automatic fire protection systems for transformers and electrical panels, along with a fully addressable fire alarm system, have also been installed to ensure operational reliability.