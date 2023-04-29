DMRC reacts; man booked over viral video of masturbating on Delhi Metro

The Delhi Police has registered a case in connection with a viral video of a man allegedly masturbating on a Delhi Metro, hours after Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal on Friday issued a notice to it over the “disgusting and sickening” incident.

The disturbing video, which has gone viral on social media, shows the young man (watching something on a mobile phone) purportedly masturbating on the Delhi Metro while other commuters around him are visibly uncomfortable and moving away. The incident was captured on video by another commuter, who did not intervene to stop the perpetrator.

Reacting to the incident, Maliwal said she has issued a notice to the Delhi Police and Delhi Metro to take strict action for the "shameful act".

“Came across a viral video where a man can be seen shamelessly masturbating in Delhi Metro. It is absolutely disgusting and sickening. I am issuing a notice to Delhi Police and Delhi Metro to ensure strictest possible action against this shameful act,” Maliwal tweeted.

The DCW has sought a copy of the FIR registered in the matter and a detailed action taken report by May 1.

A senior police officer said the police have taken suo motu action and a case under section 294 (obscene acts and songs) of the IPC has been registered. The investigation into the matter was underway.

"More and more such cases are coming to light in the Delhi Metro and exemplary action needs to be taken against such persons so that women's safety is ensured in the metro," Maliwal added.

The DMRC, in a tweet on Friday, said it will “intensify” the deployment of flying squads in the metro.

"We request the commuters to conduct themselves responsibly while travelling by Metro. If the other commuters notice any objectionable behaviour, they should immediately report the matter on the DMRC Helpline detailing the corridor, station, time etc.

"DMRC will intensify the number of flying squads comprising Metro and security staff to monitor such behaviour in the Metro and necessary action under relevant provisions of law shall be taken," it tweeted.

