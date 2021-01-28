DMRC opens Lal Quila, Jama Masjid Metro station gates

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) opened the entry and exit gates of the Lal Quila and Jama Masjid Metro stations on Thursday. They have confirmed that all stations had been opened and normal services had been resumed on all lines.

After the violent turn of events at the farmers' tractor parade on Republic day, the corporation had closed the entry and exit gates of several Metro stations.

"Entry/exit gates of Lal Quila & Jama Masjid metro stations are open. All stations are open. Normal services on all lines," the DMRC said as per news agency ANI.

What was supposed to be a peaceful demonstration of dissent against the Centre's three farm bills turned violent on Republic Day when a group of protestors rammed through police barricades with their tractors, injuring at least 394 police personnel, and made their way to the Red Fort. They hoisted religious flags from the Fort's ramparts but did not take down the national flag while doing so.

The Delhi Police have registered at least 25 cases with 19 arrested and 50 detained in connection with the violence on Republic Day. Farm leaders like Swaraj India chief Yogendra Yadav, social activist Medha Patkar and Bharatiya Kisan Union-Tikait (BKU-Tikait) leader Rakesh Tikait were named in one of the FIRs.

The FIRs mentioned that they had “a pre-planned objective of not following the mutually agreed route and timing of their rally” and “disrupting the Republic Day parade”.

Farm unions have called off their march to Parliament as a result of the violence that ensued on Tuesday

The Republic Day tractor parade was planned as a peaceful demonstration against the Centre's three farm laws against which farmers have been protesting around the national capital for several weeks.