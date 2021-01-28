DMRC opens Lal Quila, Jama Masjid Metro station gates
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) opened the entry and exit gates of the Lal Quila and Jama Masjid Metro stations on Thursday. They have confirmed that all stations had been opened and normal services had been resumed on all lines.
After the violent turn of events at the farmers' tractor parade on Republic day, the corporation had closed the entry and exit gates of several Metro stations.
"Entry/exit gates of Lal Quila & Jama Masjid metro stations are open. All stations are open. Normal services on all lines," the DMRC said as per news agency ANI.
What was supposed to be a peaceful demonstration of dissent against the Centre's three farm bills turned violent on Republic Day when a group of protestors rammed through police barricades with their tractors, injuring at least 394 police personnel, and made their way to the Red Fort. They hoisted religious flags from the Fort's ramparts but did not take down the national flag while doing so.
The Delhi Police have registered at least 25 cases with 19 arrested and 50 detained in connection with the violence on Republic Day. Farm leaders like Swaraj India chief Yogendra Yadav, social activist Medha Patkar and Bharatiya Kisan Union-Tikait (BKU-Tikait) leader Rakesh Tikait were named in one of the FIRs.
The FIRs mentioned that they had “a pre-planned objective of not following the mutually agreed route and timing of their rally” and “disrupting the Republic Day parade”.
Farm unions have called off their march to Parliament as a result of the violence that ensued on Tuesday
The Republic Day tractor parade was planned as a peaceful demonstration against the Centre's three farm laws against which farmers have been protesting around the national capital for several weeks.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DMRC opens Lal Quila, Jama Masjid Metro station gates
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
On farmers' tractor rally violence, Kejriwal says ‘incident doesn’t end protest'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi police registers case against banned outfit Sikhs for Justice under UAPA
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mild earthquake of 2.8 magnitude hits Delhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cold wave in Delhi, minimum drops to 3.8 degrees Celsius
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi doctor takes vaccine, angry wife says ‘why couldn’t you take me along’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi riots: State govt prosecutor hiding relevant info, cops tell SC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Blanket of fog shrouds Delhi, IMD predicts minimum temperature of 4°C
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers’ protest: Traffic resumes at Delhi’s Chilla border, others remain shut
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Entry gates of Delhi’s Lal Quila, Jama Masjid metro stations closed: DMRC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Confusion led to chaos at Ghazipur, says farmer leader
- Sunil Choudhary, a farmer from Noida, said he was present near the MCD toll booth on the NH-24 service lane when some farmers began the tractor rally around 9.30am, much before the scheduled time.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bypolls to 5 municipal wards in Delhi to be held on Feb 28
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhiwale: A South Extension survivor
- A modest establishment that has outlived a great number of landmarks in the area.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vaccination turnout dips to 80.8% after 91% got Covid jabs on Monday
- An out-of-schedule vaccination drive was conducted on Wednesday in Delhi to make up for Republic Day holiday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nationwide public meets, fast on Jan 30: Protesters
- At the press conference, the leaders also questioned why the Kisan Mazdoor Sangarsh Committee (Punjab) was allowed to set up a fresh stage on the police side of the barricades.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox