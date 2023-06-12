The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Monday said it had started an encroachment removal drive outside the Lal Quila and Chandni Chowk Metro stations, with the local civic agencies also being engaged for smooth action. DMRC removes encroachments at Red Fort and Chandni Chowk stations

The drive will continue till June 17, wherein encroachments such as street vendors, rickshaws, street carts and other unauthorised establishments will be removed from outside the Metro premises, officials said, adding that these drives will be extended to other stations as well.

Officials said that the drive would make it easier for commuters to navigate their way to the Metro stations. “This drive is being taken up to mitigate these inconveniences. DMRC also keeps writing about these issues to the agencies concerned from time to time,” said Anuj Dayal, principal executive director, corporate communications at DMRC, adding that the other agencies involved included the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and the Delhi Police.

DMRC said the drive was being conducted at gate number 1 and 2 of the Lal Quila Metro station and outside gate number 5 of the Chandni Chowk Metro station, areas where encroachments have become particularly rampant.

“Such special drives will also be undertaken for passenger convenience at other Metro stations in the days ahead,” Dayal added, stating the DMRC was constantly identifying such Metro stations.

Last month as well, the DMRC had undertaken a similar drive across 11 eleven Metro stations. These included Punjabi Bagh, Azadpur, Janakpuri West, Delhi Cantt, Nehru Enclave, Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh, Mayur Vihar Phase 1, Welcome, Delhi Gate, Kashmere Gate and Chhatarpur Metro stations.

“DMRC has accorded a lot of focus on maintaining cleanliness, hygiene and disciplined commuter behaviour inside the Delhi Metro premises. These drives are now being organised regularly to ensure that the areas outside the stations are also free from any form of encroachments,” Dayal added.